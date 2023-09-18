Commentary: Mind the buzz over diabetes drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic, which are used also for weight loss

Headlines are buzzing with the excitement that the ​United States ​Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will soon designate Mounjaro to join Wegovy and Ozempic as the latest diabetes medication approved as weight loss drugs.

In Singapore, Wegovy was approved by the Health Sciences Authority earlier this year. ​

Wegovy and Ozempic can now also be prescribed for patients suffering from obesity under the discretion of a medical professional, and there have been reports of more patients requesting to be put on these drugs, despite not suffering from diabetes or being obese.

As these drugs enter the market, more questions arise about safety and who exactly should be using them.

These drugs have been a game changer for some people facing chronic and severe obesity who were unsuccessful in losing weight previously.

I have heard the stories of countless numbers of individuals who have improved their health, beginning with a change in their mindset about their ability to make a change, followed by a programme that then helped them lose weight. No injections needed.

Despite the existence of such weight loss programmes, globally, the health of many continues to decrease as their body fat continues to increase.

So it’s no wonder why there is so much excitement for a medical prescription approach to weight loss.

In a society that prioritises quick fixes and instant gratification, these drugs are exciting.

But as a board-certified public health and preventive medicine physician, I have to ask: What is an approach that is focused on overall health and well-being that is well supported by science and is scalable for the good of the public?

It remains the tried-and-true combination of regular exercise, a balanced diet and lifestyle changes.

Antidiabetic drugs containing semaglutide, like Ozempic, are classed as GLP-1 agonist drugs, which are not new.

They were first approved by the FDA in 2005 to treat Type-2 diabetes. They work by lowering blood sugar levels and increasing satiety — that feeling of fullness — to prevent overeating.

And while loss of hunger may cause you to eat less — does it cause you to eat healthy? Our bodies still need a constant daily consumption of important macro and micro nutrients.

These drugs have the potential to help people facing chronic and severe obesity who were unsuccessful in losing weight previously.

However, there are potential risks and drawbacks. For instance, using them for weight loss without proper diet and exercise can result in decreased muscle density, malnutrition, cardiovascular impacts and other known issues.

Most notably, the majority of patients who stop taking these drugs gain the weight back — repeating the frustrating cycle that so many people experience.

Simply put, there is no silver bullet when it comes to losing weight. Sustainable weight loss is a lifelong commitment that starts with behavioral change.

Long-term results happen by setting goals, being physically active, having a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, and understanding how nutrition impacts your body.

People will always need support in forming new habits and making sustainable changes — whether it’s losing weight, building muscle, or covering their nutritional needs through diet and supplements, where needed.

It can be challenging to stay motivated and this is where weight loss and wellness companies can provide the support needed to help people stay on course.

The positive impact of a support group was echoed by the majority (84 per cent) of consumers in a recent Herbalife Asia Pacific Health Priority Survey, which polled over 5,000 people across 11 countries, including Singapore.

The respondents also said the benefits of support groups included being able to share experiences and seek guidance and encouragement.

In addition, while weight loss products and supplements are not a substitute for those who need prescribed medication, they are one way to help people build the right habits that can serve them in the longer term.

Without a doubt, weight loss drugs are likely here to stay, and they have the potential to improve lives and open doors to people who can truly benefit from them. But good health is more than weight loss.

The ultimate goal is often more than a number on a scale — but overall improved health and a sense of well-being.

To that end, an approach as a society to expand access to healthier foods, better nutrition education, a supportive community, increased norms that promote physical activity, and often a coach who can guide you on your journey remains the key elements to meet that goal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr Kent Bradley is the Chief Health and Nutrition Officer at health and wellness company Herbalife.