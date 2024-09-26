Commentary: I took a sabbatical to care for my dyslexic child. It’s made me hopeful about new norms for flexible work

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic a few years ago, I was working from home when I overheard my daughter telling her friend: “My mum is at home, but you cannot talk to her. While she’s in her work room, she is not to be disturbed.”

It broke my heart.

I’d believed working from home would help my daughter manage her dyslexia, only to realise in this moment that I was “there but not there” — physically proximate, but not truly present in her life.

Nicole was diagnosed with dyslexia in 2021, at the age of nine. The diagnosis gave us much-needed clarity, but she still struggled in school, academically as well as socially and emotionally.

As a parent, I tried many strategies. I came home early. I blocked out afternoons to work later at night. I even engaged tutors to support Nicole’s learning needs.

Nothing worked.

My husband and I knew our child deserved everything we could give to help her be her best. But whenever we saw Nicole struggling, how she was not being herself, we felt helpless and frustrated.

We talked through a thousand and one possibilities, but eventually realised that we needed to do something radically different now. For her crucial formative years, we needed to shift our priorities to do as much as we could to support her.

One of us had to be a full-time parent.

So in 2022, I put up my hand.

FROM WORKING MUM TO FULL-TIME MOTHERHOOD

Sabbaticals are not a new concept, but many still view them negatively as signs of weakness or burnout.

As a woman who’s spent years climbing the ranks to reach management level, I also wondered if my own social and professional circles would accept my decision. I was the only person I knew taking a sabbatical to become a full-time mum.

Thankfully, my line manager and teammates were supportive of my request. They said: “If you need it, go.”

This was the push I needed.

During my sabbatical, I told Nicole that my job for those three months was to shadow her. To just be beside her, not to run her life or change it.

For neurodiverse individuals, one of the key concerns is developing confidence in themselves and their abilities. I thought hard on this: How do I give my daughter that confidence in herself?