Gen Y Speaks: I once dreamt of designing pretty buildings, but my search for meaning at work led me elsewhere

Design has always held a special place in my heart since I was young.

From the satisfaction of neatly arranged text on a form, to the awe at beautifully crafted spaces, I have always been aware and appreciative of the profound influence of good design.

At the same time, I was also piqued by how designs, even poorly conceived ones, lead people to change their behaviour.

There’s the concept of desire paths — unsanctioned routes that are inadvertently created when people take repeated shortcuts, over a field for example, because the paved pathways fail to consider pedestrians’ needs.

I was always noticing things such as insufficient signage and convoluted wayfinding in larger MRT stations that confuse commuters on which exit they should take, or how bus drivers always had to get out of their seats to deploy the ramp for passengers in wheelchairs.

All of these small frustrations people face on a daily basis are linked to design. Growing up, I paid special attention to examples where more thought could have been given to user experience and make lives easier.

So, it was only natural for me to pursue a degree in architecture at the National University of Singapore, graduating in 2020 with a Master's degree.

Just as my predecessors ahead of me threaded the well-beaten path of becoming an architect, I did so too, joining the industry shortly after my graduation.

I thought I could carve out a career designing various beautiful and thoughtful spaces that people would admire and love.

During my internships and early in my career as an architectural designer, I had the opportunity to work on diverse projects from public housing competitions to good class bungalows for residences, and from shophouses to hospitality resorts for commercial property.

FINDING MEANING IN DESIGN

But it was during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic that I experienced a profound shift in perspective towards work.

Witnessing first-hand the impact and limitations of physical spaces — living rooms morphed into office spaces, while open offices became insufficient and underutilised in the era of Zoom calls and hybrid work — I began to doubt the lasting impact I could make as an architectural designer.

For me, architecture is the application of design in a way that is well-positioned to impact people, being largely related to the spaces we work, play and sleep in on a daily basis.

A well-designed space can impact much of our daily lives: from designing with thermal comfort and natural ventilation in mind to providing inhabitants with a sense of psychological safety.

But while being an architect was challenging and exciting, I wished I could go further with my work. What comes next after a space is built? A space is so much more than its initial design, yet the impact of designers often ceases upon the handover and completion of the project.

During Covid-19, one of my projects at the time was to work on staff accommodation where we had to future-proof our design to comply with quarantine requirements, while still ensuring efficient use of limited space.

But that got me thinking further: What about the existing spaces we already have? Who then tackles these changing requirements as they come?

An empty school can double up as a testing centre, but it was designed firstly as an institution for learning. A hostel can likewise be repurposed for quarantine, but was designed for social interactions and communal living.

While they serve their new, functional purpose, they were never intended to and are not ideal for what they were now meant to achieve.

People’s needs change, and the intended user likewise changes, even if our buildings do not.

I found myself wanting to do something that was more focused on the human experience, to see where I would be able to work directly with end users of my work to constantly iterate and improve to build better impact.

I wanted to seek out something beyond simply making a bungalow or skyscraper prettier for a single property owner. I wanted my designs to have a positive impact on many people, to improve experiences and to remove the frustrations that others face.

Most of all, I wanted to find meaning in my work.

SWITCHING CAREER TRACKS

As I was exploring options outside the industry, I was also working towards taking the professional exam in my journey to qualify as an architect.

Being an architect was a career path I had decided to embark upon all those years ago.

Making a career change at that juncture felt like it was going against all I worked for and it felt like I was giving up before achieving my goals.

Some friends also cautioned against making such a move, emphasising how doing so would be a waste of those five long years invested into getting a Master’s degree in a specialised field.

To them, it seemed like a waste of time, money, and effort. I’d also worked for a year in the architecture field at that point.