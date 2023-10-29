Gen Y Speaks: My obsession with zombie flicks inspired me to research groundbreaking treatments for chronic diseases

As a young boy who could not well discern fiction from reality, zombie films filled me with so much fear and fascination. If one bite or scratch was all it took to make me a brain eater, how would I react when I met one in person?

As a kid, I liked to imagine what it would take to survive a zombie apocalypse: I often conjured scenarios of fortified Housing and Development Board flats and food stockpiles, all while planning escape routes in my mind.

Not too long later, while I was studying biomedical science at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, the Ebola epidemic emerged and raged throughout Africa. I remember being horrified by detailed descriptions of the disease symptoms, how the bleeding sounded reminiscent of the zombie films that had gripped me as a child.

In an attempt to satisfy my curiosity about this disease, I read Richard Preston’s The Hot Zone. Seeing how scientific research could peer into the heart of such diseases inspired me to pursue my own research projects.

FROM SCIENCE FICTION TO REAL SCIENCE

At the National University of Singapore, I was grateful to be immersed in a research university where I was mentored by outstanding professors. While studying bacteria that caused nasty infections, I found myself pushed towards the boundaries of scientific knowledge.

One experience in the lab that I would never forget was the first time my experiment confirmed a hypothesis I had. My professor remarked to me, “You are the first person in the world to learn about this.”

To peer into the unknown and then discover something new was (and continues to be) an amazing feeling, but still I craved something bigger — something that could change lives.

Upon learning that urinary tract infections are not only a common disease but also potentially deadly, I decided to study them next, in the hopes of leveraging my scientific curiosity to help the many people who suffer from it.

Besides using advanced technology to study how to combat the disease, I also shared about my work with people outside the scientific world, helping non-scientists to understand the importance of my work.

These experiences granted me my most valuable realisation yet: That my curiosity about the natural world could be harnessed towards alleviating people’s suffering. I wanted to be challenged and to explore new boundaries — even those outside of my comfortable sphere of infectious bacteria.