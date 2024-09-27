Gen Z Speaks: Getting let go at 23 was devastating — but it helped me break free from the 'grindset' and rediscover myself
I’d heard about it. I’d seen the videos on TikTok. But I never thought it would happen to me.
When the meeting invitation from human resources popped into my calendar last December, I didn’t know what to expect. Anxiety crept over me, especially with the year ending and Christmas break looming.
My gut told me that the purpose of the last-minute meeting was to let me go. My friends dismissed my concerns as “overthinking” and reassured me that I had “nothing to worry about”.
I hoped with all my heart that I was wrong — but during the meeting, my heart sank when I was proven right.
I could not comprehend that this was happening to me at just 23 years old.
No one and nothing really prepares you for going through all five stages of grief in one go.
I found myself mourning the loss of several milestones I thought I’d been journeying towards. For one, I’d been considering pursuing the Australian work holiday programme.
The immediate loss of income also meant that several personal pursuits were forcibly suspended — creating content for myself as a hobby, for example, and getting my fitness on track.
But what seemed like an unexpected derailing turned out to be the biggest step forward in my personal growth so far.
ON BECOMING A HUSTLER
During my polytechnic years, I typically hovered between a B and a B+ for each assignment.
I saw my mediocre grade point average as a shortcoming, and I tried to compensate for it by investing even more in work and professional experiences. At this time, I was also still trying to discover my personal creative style and expression.
I had it ingrained in me that if I couldn’t impress others academically, I should impress them with my hands-on achievements — even if it means what’s now commonly termed as “internmaxxing”.
I worked as much as I could and in as many places I could afford to, to gain as much career experience as possible.
I also worked throughout obtaining a full-time bachelor’s degree which often generated awed reactions from peers, colleagues and other stakeholders I engaged with. I’d be lying if I said this didn’t fuel my drive to want to do even more.
This “grindset” benefitted me in many ways.
Today, I have a slight competitive edge because of my varied experiences as well as positive testimonials from clients I’d worked with. My friends in university especially felt that I had set myself up well for future success.
But when I was let go, all my hard work seemed to culminate in nothing.
While all my peers were in the mid-year point of their first real jobs, I was dealing with my first professional displacement. The years of grinding, hustling, and being initiated into corporate life early had gone to waste.
RETHINKING WORK
Looking back, I see that I wasn't giving myself enough credit either.
Even before that fateful calendar invite, I’d known for a while that I hadn’t been feeling fulfilled at the job. Being in that company gave me plenty of exposure and learning opportunities, but it also left me rather empty and uninspired.
The burnout and disillusionment was getting to me; what used to be enjoyable left me groaning and moaning by the end of each day.
Getting let go was a spanner in the works — but what if it was also the universe’s way of telling me that I needed to be elsewhere?
My biggest immediate takeaway was that if I can afford it, I should wisely choose the companies I want to work with and places I can grow in, rather than simply chasing big, flashy names or a fat pay cheque. This might not be a deal breaker for everyone, but in my own work, I need to believe in something in order to give my best.
Being unemployed gave me space and time to reflect on what I really want in my career. I’ve always been passionate about lifestyle, arts, culture, and travel — and, during this time, I realised I want my work to align with those interests.
I resolved that the next job I accepted would be one I truly enjoy. Working in communications made this exceptionally important as the long hours and non-stop creative churn can easily leave one running on empty.
It made me more intentional about which companies I applied and interviewed for, focusing on what truly excites and inspires me.
REDISCOVERING LIFE AND ITS PASSIONS
Serendipitously, unemployment also meant I finally had time to invest into activities I’d always wanted to explore but never had the energy for before.
Before, I was so tired and worn out after work that I’d have no energy to do anything beyond doom scrolling and getting ready for bed. With all this free time on my hands, I started doing Pilates, writing, and even creating content.
When I finally started on all these pursuits I’d only been dreaming of for so long, I realised that I had been spending too much time living for an imagined future and not enough in the present.
One of the best lessons of this experience was how to be spontaneous — something I could never grasp before because of my fear of uncertainty.
In January 2024, mere weeks after I lost my job, I took an impromptu trip with a friend to Hanoi, Vietnam.
This trip opened my eyes to how refreshing it can be to let go of rigid planning. It showed me that life doesn’t need to strictly follow a structured blueprint.
Sometimes the best memories can be made when you decide to just be open to possibilities and take things as they come.
BEAUTY IN THE UNEXPECTED
Of course, this period of unemployment wasn’t a bed of roses. I found myself struck often by pangs of grief and fear, not knowing how long I’d be stuck in this limbo.
But I’m certain now that despite how disorienting it felt, I needed this detour to rediscover myself. Losing my job so suddenly forced me to pause, reassess, and open myself up to new possibilities I might not have considered otherwise.
It also showed me that support doesn’t always need to come in the form of grand gestures. On especially tough days, what helped was having friends and family simply supporting me, offering a listening ear or shoulder to lean on.
I’m now in a new role at a new company, buoyed by a renewed sense of clarity, passion and purpose.
Moving forward, I’m striving to appreciate the value of taking life at a slower pace, so I can find beauty in the unexpected.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larissa Santhana Nair, 24, works in communications with a focus on marketing, public relations, and brand management.
