Gen Z Speaks: Getting let go at 23 was devastating — but it helped me break free from the 'grindset' and rediscover myself

I’d heard about it. I’d seen the videos on TikTok. But I never thought it would happen to me.

When the meeting invitation from human resources popped into my calendar last December, I didn’t know what to expect. Anxiety crept over me, especially with the year ending and Christmas break looming.

My gut told me that the purpose of the last-minute meeting was to let me go. My friends dismissed my concerns as “overthinking” and reassured me that I had “nothing to worry about”.

I hoped with all my heart that I was wrong — but during the meeting, my heart sank when I was proven right.

I could not comprehend that this was happening to me at just 23 years old.

No one and nothing really prepares you for going through all five stages of grief in one go.

I found myself mourning the loss of several milestones I thought I’d been journeying towards. For one, I’d been considering pursuing the Australian work holiday programme.

The immediate loss of income also meant that several personal pursuits were forcibly suspended — creating content for myself as a hobby, for example, and getting my fitness on track.

But what seemed like an unexpected derailing turned out to be the biggest step forward in my personal growth so far.

ON BECOMING A HUSTLER

During my polytechnic years, I typically hovered between a B and a B+ for each assignment.

I saw my mediocre grade point average as a shortcoming, and I tried to compensate for it by investing even more in work and professional experiences. At this time, I was also still trying to discover my personal creative style and expression.

I had it ingrained in me that if I couldn’t impress others academically, I should impress them with my hands-on achievements — even if it means what’s now commonly termed as “internmaxxing”.

I worked as much as I could and in as many places I could afford to, to gain as much career experience as possible.

I also worked throughout obtaining a full-time bachelor’s degree which often generated awed reactions from peers, colleagues and other stakeholders I engaged with. I’d be lying if I said this didn’t fuel my drive to want to do even more.

This “grindset” benefitted me in many ways.

Today, I have a slight competitive edge because of my varied experiences as well as positive testimonials from clients I’d worked with. My friends in university especially felt that I had set myself up well for future success.

But when I was let go, all my hard work seemed to culminate in nothing.

While all my peers were in the mid-year point of their first real jobs, I was dealing with my first professional displacement. The years of grinding, hustling, and being initiated into corporate life early had gone to waste.

RETHINKING WORK

Looking back, I see that I wasn't giving myself enough credit either.

Even before that fateful calendar invite, I’d known for a while that I hadn’t been feeling fulfilled at the job. Being in that company gave me plenty of exposure and learning opportunities, but it also left me rather empty and uninspired.

The burnout and disillusionment was getting to me; what used to be enjoyable left me groaning and moaning by the end of each day.

Getting let go was a spanner in the works — but what if it was also the universe’s way of telling me that I needed to be elsewhere?