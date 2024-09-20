Gen Z Speaks: I never considered a career in the special needs sector until a life-changing internship opened my eyes

One of the most profound parts of my internship came through my interactions with a student called “A”.

“A” was a bright young boy who struggled with self-expression, coping with negative emotions and was fixated on following routines. When these routines were disrupted, he would have loud outbursts, disturbing the students in my class.

At first, I was frustrated because I couldn’t understand why he was having frequent outbursts. It took me a while to realise that my struggle wasn’t with him, but with my own lack of knowledge about ASD.

I was soon assigned to support “A” directly. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy but I was determined to approach the task with an open mind.

Each day, I sat beside him during classes, observed and quietly supported him. With guidance from his teachers and therapists, I picked up strategies to help “A” manage his emotions and navigate his day-to-day activities. As I grew more attuned to his needs, I began to see the world from his perspective.

To “A”, changes to his daily routines are extremely hard for him to accept and understand. For example, a recess bell would ring every day at 11am — but if there were ever a day where for some reason it didn’t ring, he would wonder why. Having no immediate answer, he would react with an emotional outburst.

MOMENT OF CONVICTION

Over time, I realised that these outbursts were just his way of expressing his confusion over the unexpected changes to his routine. He wasn’t trying to be disruptive; he simply didn’t know how else to express his upset.

As I started to understand what he liked and disliked better, I eventually got accustomed to him and even developed a closer relationship with him.

One day, out of the blue, he smiled widely and jumped around the classroom after watching a video that answered a nagging question he had.

He was ecstatic. It was the first time I’d seen him this happy. He even hugged each of his classmates and came to hug me too.

It was a breakthrough moment, not just for him, but for me as well.

It felt like the first time I could clearly see the importance of providing the right support and environment for children with ASD to thrive.

I felt a deep conviction to walk this path in life: Contributing to providing this support for special needs kids, while also tackling the stigma and biases that the general population have against people with such disorders.

I set my sights on pursuing a career in psychology, with the eventual aim of specialising in therapy for children with ASD.

EASING FINANCIAL BURDENS

I wanted to keep pursuing volunteer work while studying, but my mother was still undergoing treatment, and I was worried about our family’s finances.

My father encouraged me to apply for Grab’s Emerald Circle Scholarship, which provides up to S$10,000 in cash to help cover university expenses for children of Grab’s driver-partners.

Applying for this scholarship in April 2024, I was hopeful yet worried. But my mother reminded me that the process mattered more than the outcome. Her encouragement allowed me to stay calm throughout the scholarship interview and not let self-doubt take over.

When I received the news that I had been selected for the scholarship, I was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude! Knowing that my family’s financial burdens would be lightened brought me a lot of relief.