Gen Z Speaks: Once confusing, my multicultural identity now teaches me to embrace different cultures when I travel

Every Jan 1 in the Yamato-Leow household, soft and chewy mochi will be placed on the dining table at home – part and parcel of my family’s tradition in welcoming the Japanese New Year, also known as Oshogatsu.

And typically about a month later, my household awakens to vibrant hues of red and gold as well as inverted “fu” calligraphy decorations adorning our walls, as the Chinese side of my family celebrates the Lunar New Year.

It is through these traditions and festivals that I am constantly reminded of how closely intertwined my Japanese and Chinese roots are.

But as I grew up, I am often asked which part of my heritage I identify with more.

I learnt as a young girl how complex the concept of identity is, growing up as a Singaporean-Japanese who has also lived for a time in the United States, China and Canada, before finally moving here 14 years ago.

Today, I understand that humans are not monolithic creatures and it is never about choosing one culture over the other.

Yet, as a kid, there were moments I felt confused as to who I was, especially when I lived in places where there were certain cultural expectations and stereotypes.

For example, while I was living in Singapore, the accent I picked up from living in the US and going to international schools in China led most people to assume that I wasn’t Singaporean. Conversely, when I travelled to North America, I would get compliments like “Your English is really good!”. Naturally, as a child, I would get confused about what parts of me I was meant to identify with.

I’ve learnt that when it comes to being at peace with my dual heritage, it's not about looking at the differences between my Singaporean and Japanese backgrounds or the cultural environment I grew up in, but being able to embrace how different cultures can have amazing similarities.

Such as the case with the Japanese and Chinese New Years, which have similar practices such as the giving of hongbaos and or "otoshidama" ("lucky money" in Japanese) in red packets from elders to children.

I know that I didn't belong to only one world, but I had the privilege to dip my toes into both.