Gen Z Speaks: At 22, I've already had 12 part-time jobs. It's been hard, but it's prepared me for 'real' working life

WHAT I’VE LEARNT ON THE JOB

Taking on all these jobs wasn’t easy, but I gained a lot from each one.

Firstly, "if you never try, you’ll never know".

My parents worked hard to instill this philosophy in my brother and I. This mantra taught me that it’s alright to try different things without succumbing to the pressure of trying to excel or be perfect at each one.

Going through this trial and error taught me important things about myself. For example, I struggle with jobs that require long hours and lots of “mindless” repetitiveness — I need mental stimulation.

Secondly, I’ve learnt to be intentional about how I spend my time.

Because of all my jobs, I’ve often had to miss friend gatherings, family dinners, and more. I quickly realised that I’ll never have enough time to do everything I want. I had to sort out my priorities.

For example, I refrained from joining interest groups that required a high level of commitment and would potentially clash with my work schedule.

Part of this was learning the importance of scheduling time for rest.

I used to force myself to push through gruelling daily schedules, often sleeping at very late hours after school or work and waking up early for classes or morning shifts. I remember falling sick or ordering GrabFood because I was too tired to go buy food, which ate into my work earnings.

Working hard is important, but working non-stop will burn me out.

Thirdly, I’ve learnt to be confident in my own abilities.

Why is this important? Because nobody knows about your achievements as well as you do. Keeping a record of your skills and accomplishments via something like LinkedIn (my personal choice) makes it easy for you to populate and curate your resume or portfolio.

My hack for this is to record down any milestones immediately after I’ve achieved them, so I’m less likely to forget all about it later on.

I used to struggle with this, worrying “What if I come across as arrogant or showy?” But if I don’t show up for myself, who will?

My many jobs also helped me to practise speaking up for myself proactively and clearly about potentially awkward or sensitive topics. This is especially important when it comes to negotiating your salary for internships or full-time jobs in the future.

For example, I learnt much earlier than my peers to always clarify the amount of leave dates and sick leave you’re covered for. After all, falling ill (or just wanting a break!) is inevitable.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY

While I appreciate everything I’ve learnt, there are also certain downsides to hustling as hard as I did from such an early age.

At 18, I started getting anxious when the amount in my bank account dropped below a predetermined figure in my head. I would get antsy, stressed and distracted by it.

It wasn’t until starting university that I learnt about money dysmorphia.

Also defined as money disorder, this term describes acute insecurity over one’s financial situation, even if it’s stable. Studies find this is especially prevalent among younger generations, especially Gen Zers, likely due to the influence of social media.

One way I’ve learnt to deal with it is by keeping track of my expenditures, so I’m always aware of exactly where my money is going. So whenever I take out a portion for, let’s say, my Japanese cards and toys sourcing business, I know I’m not “wasting” money — rather, I’m investing it.

Resources like Tam Kaur’s Self Obsessed podcast also showed me that my money dysmorphia originates from my emotional understanding of money, rather than just my logical attitude towards it.

For example, the “abundance mindset” helped me understand and accept that there are sufficient resources and opportunities for everyone to succeed, and I will always be able to earn enough for my needs.

This helped me to reshape my thinking, to be less anxious and instead spend more time living and appreciating my youth.