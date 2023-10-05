EHL Hospitality Business School’s unique curriculum emphasises both hospitality competencies and in-demand core skills, opening up a world of opportunities for graduates within the industry and across diverse domains.

If ever there was anyone destined for a career in hospitality, that would be Mr Russell Wong.
“My mother worked as a secretary at a hotel, and I would wait at the lobby after school for her to finish work. I got to observe the heartfelt conversations and interactions between staff and guests. As an introvert growing up, this piqued my interest and led me on a path towards hospitality,” he shared.
With his sights firmly set on becoming a hotelier, the 23-year-old decided to pursue a Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management at EHL Hospitality Business School after graduating from Nanyang Polytechnic with a Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Management.
Leveraging the industry experience gleaned from internships with Marina Bay Sands and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, Mr Wong secured an EHL scholarship and enrolled via direct entry in September last year.
A COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE
Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, EHL is the world’s first hotel school, with a 130-year legacy of educational excellence. For five consecutive years from 2019 to 2023, it clinched the top spot in the QS World University Rankings for hospitality management.
EHL is renowned for its Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management programme, which provides a unique blend of hospitality and business education. The programme covers a wide spectrum of subjects – from finance and marketing to human resources and operations – to equip students with a holistic understanding of service sectors.
“Our pedagogical approach is rooted in experiential learning, with a balanced teaching of soft and hard skills, to ensure that our graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of their chosen professions,” shared Dr Inès Blal, dean of EHL undergraduate school.
According to Dr Blal, EHL alumni apply these valuable lessons in hospitality in diverse career paths across various industries. “Many of them venture into banking, real estate, consulting and luxury manufacturing. Those who wish to stay in hospitality may pursue managerial roles within hotels, restaurants and bars, or explore opportunities with online travel agents, casinos and airline companies,” she added.
Building on its legacy, EHL embarked on a new chapter in 2021 with the inauguration of its first overseas campus in Singapore, which has since welcomed around 350 students from 40 countries.
A BROAD AND BALANCED UNIVERSITY EXPERIENCE
For Mr Wong, freshman year brought a rich tapestry of subjects into his academic journey. His food and beverage cost control module revealed customer psychology insights and taught him revenue maximisation tactics, while the financial accounting module provided clarity on cash flow dynamics. And though he found the coding class challenging, it was invaluable in honing his attention to detail, an essential trait for management roles in the hospitality industry.
Beyond academics, Mr Wong – who is a student ambassador – relishes the vibrant campus life. As director of operations and logistics on the EHL student committee, he values the lessons of teamwork in a multicultural setting.
At EHL’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Lab, where students hone their business acumen in collaborative projects with faculty members, Mr Wong had the opportunity to engage in panel discussions with entrepreneurs like CEO of Swiss start-up CleanGreens Solutions Bruno Cheval, and gain a deeper understanding of business dynamics.
Additionally, as part of the EHL Student Consultancy Singapore, a student-led consultancy that provides innovative solutions to hospitality business challenges, he sharpened his business proposal skills on projects like Mandarin Oriental’s refurbishment.
Said Mr Wong: “It is invigorating and inspiring to be part of EHL’s diverse community and learn from one another. Whenever people ask me why I chose EHL, I always say it’s because of the people who form the very heart of the organisation.”
UNCOVERING A SERENDIPITOUS CAREER PATH
While Mr Wong has his sights set on following his dream, it was a different story for EHL alumna Quek Huilin.
An aspiring theatre major in her youth, Ms Quek has a brief stint at Starbucks to thank for helping her uncover her calling – and following in the footsteps of her parents, who started hospitality equipment supplies business Q Industries in 1987.
“What I loved about the theatre was what drew me to hospitality – the level of passion hospitality professionals have for their craft as well as the camaraderie. And like actors on a stage, we create an immersive environment for guests, with each hospitality professional playing a role in the experience,” said the 42-year-old.
Ms Quek pursued her bachelor’s degree at the Lausanne campus in 2000 and graduated in 2004.
She joined Q Industries first as a business development manager before becoming a sales director. At the time, the company operated primarily as a tableware distributor, but she recognised that the business needed to diversify to keep pace with change.
Under her strategic direction, Q Industries developed its own brand of products and embarked on a digitalisation journey in Singapore and Vietnam – a move that enabled it to continue operating seamlessly amid the pandemic. In 2021, it launched Q Online Solutions, a digital procurement platform, cementing its role as an integrated solutions provider.
AN ENDURING AND VALUABLE EDUCATION
Today, as CEO of Q Industries, Ms Quek helms three companies under the group and a team of 90, with operations extending into ASEAN, Middle East and Australia. Through it all, she has not detracted from a client-first business approach – which she credits to her education.
“The practical skills and industry-focused learning at EHL helped me understand hotel and restaurant operations, making it easy for me to connect with clients. With a sound knowledge of operations, I’m able to deliver valuable and effective solutions,” she said.
Beyond business acumen, she appreciates the array of soft skills she gained – interpersonal finesse nurtured through engagement with an eclectic student community, adept time management skills cultivated amid demanding academic routines, and the fortitude necessary to navigate uncertainty and change. She also cherishes the meaningful relationships forged.
Looking back at her time at EHL, she said: “Even if your endgame lies outside the hospitality industry, the education and life skills imparted by EHL will equip you for a world in constant flux.”