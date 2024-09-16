Multiplying the capabilities of Singapore’s workforce

ALC is currently exploring three working tracks for learners, organisations and industries. The first track – future-oriented pedagogies – takes reference from the concept of hyper-personalisation enabled by advanced Industry 4.0 technologies. “If you can manufacture an insole to fit the exact curve of a person’s sole, for example, imagine applying a similar approach to adult learning,” explained Mr Tan. “Instead of fitting a diverse group of adults, each with different experiences, knowledge levels and learning motivations, into a single class, what if we can – in the words of Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing – manufacture a ‘pedagogy of one’ for each individual?”

The second track focuses on how AI can enhance learning and elevate standards. Giving the example of a match-up between top Go player Lee Sedol and AlphaGo, a computer Go programme by AI research lab DeepMind, Mr Tan highlighted an interesting outcome: By making game moves that no human would have done, AlphaGo challenged Lee to respond by playing at an even higher level.

“Together, they advanced the human understanding of a centuries-old game,” he noted. “Preparing for an AI-rich workplace is not about writing better prompts to get better results from ChatGPT or Gemini; it’s about training and practising to communicate more clearly and precisely, whether with a chatbot or with your co-workers.”

The third and final track is about new-age business transformation. Mr Tan explained that business transformation leads to job redesign, which requires worker upskilling. He referred to a study by IAL and several universities, called Digital Futures of Work, which found that workers who have more autonomy in their jobs are more likely to embrace digital tools – and thus engage in bottom-up, democratised innovation in the workplace.