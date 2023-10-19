To enhance workforce learning and workplace performance, adult educators and mid-career switchers are undergoing training at the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore

Imagine facing retrenchment not once, but twice.
Instead of wallowing in self-pity, Mr Marcus Heng saw the second round of job loss as an opportunity to unlock a brand-new career – one that would be far more fulfilling.
“My life as an adult educator really began when I was retrenched for the second time,” he said. “I realised I didn’t need a third jolt to understand that an alternative, more purposeful life awaited me.”
Guided by a friend’s suggestion, Mr Heng found himself at the doorstep of the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore (IAL), an autonomous institute of the Singapore University of Social Sciences that serves as the National Centre of Excellence for Adult Learning.
To kickstart his journey of becoming a trainer, Mr Heng took the decisive step of achieving his Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Advanced Certificate in Training and Assessment in 2016, a qualification that has since evolved to become the WSQ Advanced Certificate in Learning and Performance 2.0 (ACLP 2.0).
Having also attained his WSQ Diploma in Design and Development of Learning for Performance (DDDLP) in 2022, Mr Heng is now a full-fledged adult educator at Stevenson Hureca, a talent development and training consultancy organisation. The role of an adult educator is set to become increasingly important, given the growing demand among organisations for continuous learning and upskilling to remain competitive in an era characterised by digitalisation and innovation.
WHEN CHANGE BECKONS, IT’S TIME TO LEARN
Dr Samson Tan, director of IAL’s Learning and Professional Development Division, noted that recent years have seen more companies embracing a culture of lifelong learning.
“Employees are encouraged to continuously enhance their skills and knowledge,” he said. “This focus on upskilling not only keeps organisations ahead of the curve but also empowers employees to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving job market.”
Since its inception in 2008, IAL has trained around 10,000 adult educators who hail from diverse backgrounds and industries. This includes practitioners who seek to acquire training and facilitation skills to educate others within their specific sectors.
This number is expected to rise in the coming years. The World Economic Forum projects that technology will drastically reshape about 1.1 billion jobs in the next decade. A recent commentary by SUSS faculty noted that a 2021 survey by UOB found that 90 per cent of employees in Singapore believed reskilling or upskilling was imperative to stay relevant in the post-pandemic economy.
Elevating workplace skills demands a methodical, research-grounded strategy. Dr Tan cited the example of Lim Kee Food Manufacturing, which collaborated with IAL’s Centre for Workplace Learning and Performance to help its employees to become proficient in the new digital technologies implemented at work.
“Before designing an action plan, the project team first evaluated employees’ existing training, knowledge and competencies,” he shared. “The assessment involved direct interviews and on-site observations to understand job processes and competencies. Subsequently, targeted interventions were introduced, culminating in the establishment of a comprehensive learning and development framework for Lim Kee’s workforce.”
HELPING OTHERS TO LEARN EFFECTIVELY
With so many new learners coming on board, there is a corresponding need for educators skilled in the field of training and adult education (TAE). The WSQ ACLP 2.0 and the WSQ DDDLP are IAL’s anchor programmes for aspiring individuals who wish to contribute to TAE.
Said Dr Tan: “An advanced certificate programme is an entry ticket to the TAE sector. We encourage adult educators to stay ahead of the curve and continuously improve their professional standing as they train our workforce.”
SHARING HIS EXPERTISE WITH A LARGER AUDIENCE
Mr Stanley Teo was a deputy director in the facilities management sector, where he worked for 23 years. A key aspect of his role involved training a team comprising managers and executives.
“I developed customised training materials and facilitated monthly learning sessions,” he recalled. “These sessions sparked my passion to become a facilitator and trainer.”
To equip himself with the requisite skills to run his training business effectively, Mr Teo enrolled in an earlier iteration of the WSQ ACLP at IAL.
Mr Teo enjoyed the comprehensive learning journey, which involved a flipped classroom arrangement that entails learners to acquire foundational knowledge online before engaging with trainers for clarification and content reinforcement, and the practical assessment methods.
“Beyond written assignments, learners undergo assessments through oral presentations and practical demonstrations,” he explained.
Having graduated from IAL in 2023, Mr Teo now runs AmpliFly, his own consulting and coaching business, and trains participants in facility management, sustainability, carbon accounting and leadership.
A NETWORK OF FELLOW EDUCATORS
Mr Heng still keeps in touch with his peers from the DDDLP course and values the discussions they have about their work.
“We regularly exchange insights on how we manage our training ventures, absorbing lessons from one another to enhance the sustainability of our businesses,” he shared.
In a similar vein, Mr Teo has reaped the benefits of IAL’s robust alumni network. ACLP alumni can join the Adult Education Network (AEN), a community of TAE professionals who come together to explore opportunities, collaborate and foster continuous professional development and skill acquisition.
“Running a training business entails challenges unique to the training community,” noted Mr Teo. “Regular gatherings with AEN members and participation in AEN-organised activities provide an avenue for me to express my views and crowd-source for solutions.”
Like Mr Heng, Mr Teo has no regrets about his mid-career switch to the field of adult education: “The most rewarding part about facilitation and training is witnessing the joy of learning in my students. As a trainer, I appreciate the sparkle in a learner’s eyes upon internalising newfound knowledge.”