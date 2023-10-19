To enhance workforce learning and workplace performance, adult educators and mid-career switchers are undergoing training at the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore

To kickstart his journey of becoming a trainer, Mr Heng took the decisive step of achieving his Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Advanced Certificate in Training and Assessment in 2016, a qualification that has since evolved to become the WSQ Advanced Certificate in Learning and Performance 2.0 (ACLP 2.0).

Having also attained his WSQ Diploma in Design and Development of Learning for Performance (DDDLP) in 2022, Mr Heng is now a full-fledged adult educator at Stevenson Hureca, a talent development and training consultancy organisation. The role of an adult educator is set to become increasingly important, given the growing demand among organisations for continuous learning and upskilling to remain competitive in an era characterised by digitalisation and innovation.

WHEN CHANGE BECKONS, IT’S TIME TO LEARN

Dr Samson Tan, director of IAL’s Learning and Professional Development Division, noted that recent years have seen more companies embracing a culture of lifelong learning.

“Employees are encouraged to continuously enhance their skills and knowledge,” he said. “This focus on upskilling not only keeps organisations ahead of the curve but also empowers employees to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving job market.”

Since its inception in 2008, IAL has trained around 10,000 adult educators who hail from diverse backgrounds and industries. This includes practitioners who seek to acquire training and facilitation skills to educate others within their specific sectors.

This number is expected to rise in the coming years. The World Economic Forum projects that technology will drastically reshape about 1.1 billion jobs in the next decade. A recent commentary by SUSS faculty noted that a 2021 survey by UOB found that 90 per cent of employees in Singapore believed reskilling or upskilling was imperative to stay relevant in the post-pandemic economy.