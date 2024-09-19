Jail for man who slashed older brother with chopper, burnt his bedroom door over disconnected Wi-Fi

SINGAPORE — Angry that his older brother had turned off their home's Wi-Fi, Daniel Fock Ming Chai slashed him with a chopper.

He also burnt his older brother's bedroom door with a homemade flamethrower.

On Thursday (Sept 19), Fock, 27, was sentenced to 14 months' jail.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Two charges of mischief by fire were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Court documents showed that Fock's parents divorced in 2000. He moved in with his mother in a rental apartment, while his brother and sister lived with their father.

Fock and his older brother, now aged 32, had a strained relationship growing up, court documents stated.

Sometime in March last year, Fock's mother moved out of the rental unit, so Fock moved in temporarily with his father and siblings.

On June 16 last year at about 10am, Fock was annoyed to find that his brother had left used dental floss on his toothbrush.

To express his displeasure, he used a homemade flamethrower — made with a lighter and an aerosol can — and burnt a soap holder in the toilet.

When the brother discovered the burnt soap holder an hour later, he "become upset and thought of ways to annoy the accused into leaving the flat", court documents stated.

That same day at around 2pm, the brother shut off the home's Wi-Fi to annoy Fock.

This angered Fock, who retrieved his homemade flamethrower and a chopper with a blade measuring about 16cm.

He then used the flamethrower to burn the bottom of his brother's bedroom door, which is related to a charge taken into consideration.

When the brother left his room to investigate, Fock used the chopper to slash his brother on his right hand, chest and right leg.

The scuffle attracted the attention of their sister, who found the older brother bleeding in the living room. She then called for an ambulance.

The brother had to undergo surgery for several cut nerves, among other injuries. He was warded for four days and was given 40 days of hospitalisation leave.

Court document also stated that "some form of numbness over his fingers would likely be permanent" due to the injuries.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Colin Ng sought a sentence of 16 to 18 months' jail.

"This is essentially a case of domestic violence, where the accused committed the offence against his brother with whom he was living under the same roof," DPP Ng said.

"Deterrence is the dominant principle in offences of domestic violence as such violent acts constitute and abuse the bonds of trust and interdependency that exist between family members."

For voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, Fock could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or given any combination of the three punishments.