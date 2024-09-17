Man, 31, led police on car chase, bit officer's arm in bid to escape; handed multiple charges

SINGAPORE — A man was hauled to court on Tuesday (Sept 17) after leading police in a high-speed car chase, crashing his vehicle, and allegedly biting an officer in a bid to flee on foot.

According to court documents, Mohammad Ridzuan Rohaizat, 31, had also allegedly driven without a licence at 106kmh along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Monday at 1.24am. The KPE has an 80kmh speed limit.

For his actions, Ridzuan was slapped with five charges on Tuesday:

Voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, punishable with up to seven years' jail, and a fine or caning

Dangerous driving, punishable with up to 12 months' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both

Driving without a valid licence, punishable with up to three years' jail, up to a S$10,000 fine, or both

Using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, punishable with a fine of up to S$1,000, jail of up to three months, or both; and

Disclosure of Singpass login details, punishable with jail of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both for first-time offenders

In a statement on Monday night, the police said a pair of traffic police officers was patrolling along the KPE when they noticed a car travelling at a high speed.

"The driver was signalled to stop, but he did not comply and sped away, evading the pursuit of the officers," said the police.

"He did it in a dangerous manner, beating one red light before eventually crashing his car into a metal pole along Punggol Central."

The police said Ridzuan fled on foot, but the pursuing officers managed to stop him. While being detained, Ridzuan bit the left arm of a 26-year-old officer, they added.

Despite his injury, the officer managed to subdue and arrest Ridzuan with the help of other officers who had arrived as reinforcements.

A search was conducted on Ridzuan and drug paraphernalia was found in his possession, police said.

The officer who was bitten suffered a bruise on his left arm and was taken to the hospital. He was discharged with two days of medical leave.

Ridzuan is being investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

They added that Ridzuan was wanted by the police for allegedly handing over his Singpass log-in details to an unknown party for cash.

"The police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence against police officers and will not hesitate to take firm action," said the police.

"The traffic police also takes a serious view of motorists who drive without valid licences. Motorists who choose to flout traffic laws will face dire consequences."

Ridzuan is expected to appear in court on Oct 14.