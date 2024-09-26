No trains between Jurong East and Buona Vista for rest of Thursday, with aim for partial service by Friday

SINGAPORE — No trains will run between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations on the East-West Line for the rest of Thursday (Sept 26), prolonging a service disruption that started on Wednesday morning.

Authorities hope to partially restore services on Friday, with a single-line train shuttle service that will operate between the two stations every 20 minutes.

In a media release on Thursday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT said engineers who worked through the night found "extensive damage" to the track and trackside equipment.

This was caused by a faulty train as it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot.

According to LTA and SMRT, a defective component known as an axle box dropped onto the train tracks, causing one bogie — or an undercarriage with wheels — to come off the running rail between Dover and Clementi stations.

This fault, the first of its kind that has happened on an SMRT train, resulted in further damage.

Engineers found 34 rail breaks across 1.6km of tracks between Clementi and Dover stations, as well as damage to three machines that are used to divert the trains to different tracks.

The third rail that supplies power, as well as power cables and rail clips, were also damaged, said LTA and SMRT.

This was what resulted in the power trip at about 9.25am on Wednesday, causing another train near Clementi station to stall. About 850 commuters on that train had to walk on the tracks and be guided back to the station platform.

Train services were also disrupted at nine stations between Boon Lay and Queenstown.

About 358,000 commuters were affected on Wednesday, according to information provided by LTA and SMRT.

It is estimated that on Thursday, about 516,000 commuters would be affected by the continued disruption.

SHUTTLE TRAINS, BRIDGING BUSES

SMRT will continue to operate shuttle train services between Buona Vista and Queenstown stations, as well as between Jurong East and Boon Lay stations.

Between Buona Vista and Jurong East, bus bridging services will still be available.

LTA and SMRT said 80 double-deck buses were rolled out to provide free bridging services.

In addition, about 620 ground personnel from various agencies and transport operators were deployed to manage crowds since Thursday morning. They include police officers and employees from LTA, SMRT, SBS Transit and Tower Transit.