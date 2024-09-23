Logo
Verdun Road fatal fight: Man charged with murder, 5 others with rioting
SINGAPORE — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder over a fight that broke out in the wee hours of Sunday (Sept 22) and claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

A pair of slippers marked as evidence at a coffee shop at Verdun Road on Sept 22, 2024. CNA

A pair of slippers marked as evidence at a coffee shop at Verdun Road on Sept 22, 2024.

By Lydia Lam
Published September 23, 2024
Updated September 23, 2024
SINGAPORE — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder over a fight that broke out in the wee hours of Sunday (Sept 22) and claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem was given the capital charge while five other people were handed charges of rioting over the same incident.

He is accused of causing the death of Dhinessh Vasie between 4am and 4.08am on Sept 22 near Verdun Road, in the Farrer Park area. 

As the murder charge was being read out in Tamil, a woman in the front row of the public gallery wailed and collapsed to the floor.

Her loved ones helped her up while the security guards reminded her about court decorum.

The six suspects were charged after a fight broke out along Verdun Road, which is near Kitchener Road, at about 4am on Sept 22.

The five charged with rioting are: Satish Jason Prabahas, 23, Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22, Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, Nur Diyana Harun Al Rasheed, 24, and Kasthuri Kallidas Marimuthu, 24.

At least one of them was allegedly armed with a deadly weapon during the riot, and three people — Dhinessh, Mr Naviinjaay C Nathan and Mr K Vicknesh were injured as a result, the charge sheets stated.

The police prosecutor asked for all six to be remanded for further investigations, to conduct raids, seize exhibits and visit the scene.

Mr Divanan Narkunan from Phoenix Law appeared for the murder suspect, saying he had just been briefed by the family members.

He asked to speak to his client to inform him of his rights at this stage, as he is "entitled to under the Constitution".

The prosecutor objected to the request for the moment, saying it might be possible after a week's remand.

The judge told the lawyer that he could make the application again at the next court mention and adjourned it to Sept 30.

Murder carries the death penalty, while rioting with a deadly weapon carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning. Women cannot be caned.

The six were remanded for further investigations and will return to court next week. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

