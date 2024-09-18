Warehouse worker who used machine to lift supervisor to a height gets 8 months' jail after victim fell and died

SINGAPORE — A warehouse machine operator was sentenced to eight months' jail on Wednesday (Sept 18) over a fatal workplace incident in 2021.

Goh Boon Yoke, now aged 60, had used a machine to lift his supervisor Tay Hock Soon to a height to install some metal beams on storage racks. However, Tay later fell and died.

Tay's age was not disclosed in court documents.

Goh pleaded guilty on Wednesday to committing a reckless act that endangered a person under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Automotive and industrial product distributor YHI Corporation and its chief operating officer Ong Chin Kiong were fined last month over this case.

WHAT HAPPENED

Court documents showed that Goh had been employed by YHI Corporation since 1993.

At the time of the incident, he was a warehouse operations supervisor and operated a very narrow aisle machine, working at the company's two-storey warehouse on Pandan Road near the West Coast Road area.

A very narrow aisle machine allows its user to pick up goods in high-density warehouses that have very narrow aisle spaces.

The warehouse — which stored automotive tyres, rims and related products — had 32 rows of storage racks, which had a frame height of 12.3m. With items stacked on it, it can reach up to 13.4m.

Tay has been with the company since 1982 and was a warehouse operations executive who oversaw all aspects of the warehouse's operations and upkeep. He was in charge of Goh.

On July 3, 2021 at about 11am, Tay instructed Goh to help him install horizontal metal beams on one of the storage racks so that they may store more tyres.

These beams were about 3m long and weighed about 20kg each.

To do so, Goh operated the aisle machine while Tay stood on a wooden pallet on the machine's forks. Tay held onto a metal beam and Goh lifted them up with the machine.

Tay then stepped onto the existing metal beams and Goh followed by getting out of the machine cabin to help Tay install the metal beam.

Both did not use or wear any safety equipment.