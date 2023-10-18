1 man taken to hospital, 20 residents evacuated after fire erupts in Little India HDB flat

SINGAPORE — A man was taken to hospital after police and members of the public helped him escape from a fire through the window of a third-floor public housing unit in Little India on Tuesday (Oct 17) evening. Twenty residents were evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived after the man had escaped and extinguished the blaze, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The SCDF was alerted to a fire in the unit at Block 662 Buffalo Road at around 8.05pm on Tuesday.

The SCDF post said prior to its personnel arriving, a man inside a bedroom was freed through a bedroom window facing the corridor and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The man's condition was not disclosed.

The SCDF said that the fire involved contents of the living room and kitchen and was extinguished by using two water jets.