1 man taken to hospital, 20 residents evacuated after fire erupts in Little India HDB flat
1 man taken to hospital, 20 residents evacuated after fire erupts in Little India HDB flat

A screengrab of a video posted on TikTok showed the inside of the unit engulfed by flames with smoke billowing out.

Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
SINGAPORE — A man was taken to hospital after police and members of the public helped him escape from a fire through the window of a third-floor public housing unit in Little India on Tuesday (Oct 17) evening. Twenty residents were evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived after the man had escaped and extinguished the blaze, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The SCDF was alerted to a fire in the unit at Block 662 Buffalo Road at around 8.05pm on Tuesday.

The SCDF post said prior to its personnel arriving, a man inside a bedroom was freed through a bedroom window facing the corridor and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The man's condition was not disclosed.

The SCDF said that the fire involved contents of the living room and kitchen and was extinguished by using two water jets.

SCDF / Facebook
The inside of a third-storey Buffalo Road Housing and Development Board flat after it was affected by a fire on Oct 17, 2023.

"As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit sustained heat and soot damage", it added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a video of the fire posted on TikTok, the inside of the unit could be seen engulfed by flames with smoke billowing out.

Pictures accompanying the post also showed the walls of the unit covered in soot, with a blackened dining table and a half-burnt chair seen in the aftermath of the fire.

