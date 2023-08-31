1 person suffers minor burns after fire breaks out at Yishun coffee shop that was sold for S$40m in June 2022

SINGAPORE — One person suffered minor burns after a fire broke out at a 24-hour coffee shop in Yishun in the wee hours of Thursday (Aug 31).

The person declined to be taken to the hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in response to queries from TODAY.

It add that it was alerted to the fire at Block 848 Yishun Street 81 at about 2.10am on Thursday. Some 19 people had evacuated themselves from the premises prior to firefighters' arrival.

The coffee shop, with 22 stalls, was sold for S$40 million in June last year and is now owned by Chang Cheng Group.

In its statement, an SCDF spokesperson said that that the fire “involved contents of a kitchen” located inside a coffee shop on the first floor.

SCDF personnel extinguished the flames using a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.