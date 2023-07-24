15 per cent more polling stations for Presidential Election 2023 and future polls to cut waiting time: ELD

SINGAPORE — Drawing from the experience of the last election in 2020, the Elections Department (ELD) will set up more polling stations for the upcoming Presidential Election and future elections, to reduce voters' waiting times.

If contested, the Presidential Election will be held later this year, by Sept 13 or shortly after. The next General Election is due by 2025.

The ELD announced on Monday (July 24) that it will increase the number of polling stations by 15 per cent, from 1,097 in the 2020 General Election to 1,264 in subsequent elections.

This will bring down the average number of voters allocated to each polling station from 2,400 to 2,150 — or a reduction of about 10 per cent.

Polling stations will also have more registration and ballot paper counters to reduce waiting time for voters.

A new stamp, called an X-stamp, will also be introduced in upcoming elections for voters mark their choice on the ballot paper.

Unlike the X-pen, which was introduced at polling stations last election and was sometimes misunderstood to be an actual pen, the new stamp will have a bigger width and offer better grip for voters.

Voters will still be able to mark the ballot papers with regular pens in upcoming elections as well.

It will also be more convenient for voters to check the queue status of their polling stations from subsequent elections onwards. A QR-code will be available on their poll card for them to scan and check the number of people in queue at their designated polling station.

In the last election, voters had to key in the URL of the VoteQ website to check the queue status at their polling stations.