2 men trade blows at open air carpark in Hougang; police investigating

SINGAPORE — Two men are assisting with investigations after getting into a scuffle at an open air carpark in Hougang on Tuesday (Aug 1).

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said on Wednesday they were alerted to a fight at the car park of Block 307 Hougang Avenue 5 at 4.57pm on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 64 and 65, sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital. They are both assisting with police investigations.

In the video posted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday, a man wielding what appears to be a mop is seen walking over to another man in a purple shirt and attempting to hit him with the handle.

The man in purple retaliates and knocks the other man onto the ground with a punch, before raining blows on the man's head.

The altercation lasts about 30 seconds before several bystanders intervene.

The person who recorded the fight from their window could be heard speculating that it broke out because a blue ComfortDelGro taxi had reversed into a personal mobility device.

Police investigations are ongoing.