Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

2 people suffer minor injuries after car rear-ends another and overturns along Nicoll Highway
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

2 people suffer minor injuries after car rear-ends another and overturns along Nicoll Highway

SINGAPORE — Two people suffered minor injuries after a car rear-ended another vehicle before overturning along Nicoll Highway on Tuesday (Oct 17) night.

A screengrab from a video posted on TikTok showed the overturned red car after it rear-ended a white car along Nicoll Highway. andywong45/TikTok

A screengrab from a video posted on TikTok showed the overturned red car after it rear-ended a white car along Nicoll Highway.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — Two people suffered minor injuries after a car rear-ended another before overturning along Nicoll Highway on Tuesday (Oct 17) night.

In response to TODAY's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Nicoll Highway at about 9.25pm on Tuesday.

In a dashboard camera recording posted by user "andywong45" on TikTok, a speeding red car is seen coming up from behind a white car when its front left wheel crashes into the rear of the white car.

The impact causes the red car to flip over and land on its roof.

It comes to a stop a few metres later in the first lane of the road. White smoke can be seen pouring from the underside of the car. 

The SCDF said that they assessed two persons for minor injuries, but both declined to be taken to the hospital.

Related topics

traffic accident Nicoll Highway

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.