2 people suffer minor injuries after car rear-ends another and overturns along Nicoll Highway

SINGAPORE — Two people suffered minor injuries after a car rear-ended another before overturning along Nicoll Highway on Tuesday (Oct 17) night.

In response to TODAY's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Nicoll Highway at about 9.25pm on Tuesday.

In a dashboard camera recording posted by user "andywong45" on TikTok, a speeding red car is seen coming up from behind a white car when its front left wheel crashes into the rear of the white car.

The impact causes the red car to flip over and land on its roof.

It comes to a stop a few metres later in the first lane of the road. White smoke can be seen pouring from the underside of the car.

The SCDF said that they assessed two persons for minor injuries, but both declined to be taken to the hospital.