Witness says 3 children rescued from Redhill flat fire covered in soot, 'looked scared' but able to walk

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the children were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation while two persons managed to get out of the blazing flat before firefighting personnel arrived.

Those two persons were assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to hospital. The post did not state whether they were found to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

The SCDF post did not state if the two persons were the children's parents.

SOUNDED LIKE A CAR ACCIDENT

When Ms Ifva heard two loud "boom" sounds from outside her Redhill seventh storey flat about 7am on Monday (Aug 14), she thought it was a car accident.

It was only when she heard persistent cries for help that she realised that the explosion-like sounds had come from much closer — her neighbour's HDB flat.

Ms Ifva, 30, told TODAY that when she opened her front door, she saw smoke swirling along the corridor.

She described the scene as “chaotic”, with neighbours rushing to help by breaking down the fire-affected unit’s metal window panes with a fire extinguisher and a hammer to help its occupants escape.

Another neighbour, who wished to be known only as Madam Choo, told TODAY in Mandarin that she heard what sounded like a small explosion as well as panicked screaming as she was about to take her morning showe r.

Mdm Choo said that she did not want to open her door as she was too scared to leave.

TWO ADULTS, THREE CHILDREN, AND FIVE CATS SAVED

The SCDF said in its Facebook post on Monday afternoon that they were alerted to the fire at 7.20am.

Another resident on the seventh floor, who declined to be named, told TODAY that before the firefighters arrived, some neighbours had used buckets of water to try to douse the flames.

She said that she also saw a woman sobbing at the lift lobby at the end of the corridor, telling neighbours that her children were still inside the house.

The SCDF said that two persons from the affected unit evacuated through a bedroom window prior to their arrival.

When the SCDF personnel arrived, residents informed them that there were still occupants trapped inside the smoke-logged unit, before the firefighters arrived and immediately conducted forcible entry into the unit by breaking the padlock of the metal gate.

“The fire was located at the corner of the living room and was extinguished by SCDF with several buckets of water.

“While the fire was being extinguished, another team of firefighters that were searching the premises found three children inside the toilet at the back of the kitchen,” the post read.

The children were carried out from the flat by the firefighters and assessed by an ambulance crew, before all three were conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Ms Ifva said that the children looked scared and had soot on their faces and clothes, with one of them bleeding from the foot.

TODAY understands that the eldest child is a 13-year-old girl, and her younger brother and sister are both under the age of 10.

According to the SCDF, five cats were also brought out of the affected unit during the operation.

When Ms Ifva noticed that the family’s cats were left at the lift lobby at the end of the corridor, she decided to go over to look after them, as she felt that it was “the least (she) could do”.

“Humans can talk, but the cats cannot talk. Some of them were panting… really heart pain,” she said.

Multiple residents told TODAY that the family of the burnt unit had only just moved into their apartment several months before Monday’s incident.

FIRE ‘LIKELY ORIGINATED’ FROM PERSONAL MOBILITY DEVICES

When TODAY visited the scene of the incident at around 5pm on Monday afternoon, the unit was unoccupied with most of its window panels missing. The floors of the living room and bedroom were covered in soot and furniture in the apartment were visibly charred.

Several SCDF personnel were also present at the scene to assess the condition of the unit.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire had likely originated from the batteries of two personal mobility devices (PMD) that were charging in the living room,” the SCDF said in its Facebook post.

It reminded the public not to charge batteries “for an extended period of time or overnight” in order to prevent fires started by PMDs or power-assisted bicycles, and not to purchase or use non-original batteries.