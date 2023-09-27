3 injured after Tower Transit bus hits McDonald's delivery rider; bus driver suspended awaiting disciplinary action

SINGAPORE — A 68-year-old male Tower Transit bus driver has been suspended after rear-ending a McDonald's delivery rider on Monday (Sept 25), causing a chain collision which saw the rider and two other persons injured in the accident.

In response to TODAY's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a motorcycle, and a bus along Canberra Road towards North Road at about 10.30am on Monday.

A video posted on Facebook page Sg Road Vigilante showed the bus service 980 approaching the back of the delivery rider on a motorcycle. The bus was observed to be moving on the middle lane of the road at some speed before ramming into the motorcyclist, who had stopped at a red light.

The impact of the collision sent the rider flying face-first towards the rear windscreen of the car in front of him.

The police and SCDF said that the 38-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and a Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the rider has since been discharged.

The driver of the car and an infant who was on board the bus with his mother also sought medical attention following the collision, the spokesperson said.

"TTS has reached out to them to offer our sincere apologies and assist them with their medical claims. We wish them a speedy recovery and will continue to check in on them."

The bus captain was found to be at fault and has also been suspended awaiting disciplinary action, the TTS spokesperson added.

He is currently assisting with police investigations which are ongoing.

TODAY has reached out to McDonald's Singapore for comment.