Singapore

3 people taken to hospital after taxi rams into car at Moulmein Road junction; narrow escape for pedestrian
Screengrabs of a video of the accident on Facebook group Roads.sg showed a red taxi ramming into a moving black car, narrowly missing a pedestrian walking on the road divider.

Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
SINGAPORE — Three men were taken to hospital after a taxi crashed at high speed into a moving car along Moulmein Road on Sunday (Sept 17) afternoon.

The vehicles narrowly missed a pedestrian who was walking on the road divider.

In a video posted on Facebook group Roads.sg, a red taxi is seen speeding out of Mandalay Road onto Moulmein Road before crashing into a black car and landing on the other side of the road.

The impact of the crash flung the black car onto the road divider and into the path of the pedestrian. 

The woman is seen falling to the ground in an attempt to avoid being hit. However, she appeared to have escaped unharmed and is seen getting back on her feet. 

Responding to TODAY's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident near the junction of Mandalay Road and Moulmein Road at about 2pm on Sunday.

The police added that a 61-year-old driver and his 45-year-old passenger, as well as another 68-year-old taxi driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The SCDF said that two of the men were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the third was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The 68-year-old taxi driver is assisting in police investigations.

