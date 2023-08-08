33-year-old man gets 2 years' jail for asking primary school pupils for sexual favours on Instagram

SINGAPORE — A 33-year-old was sentenced to two years' jail on Tuesday (Aug 8) for approaching primary school pupils on social media and sending them inappropriate messages, including asking them to meet him to perform sexual acts on him.

Sulaiman Hussain pleaded guilty earlier to two charges of sexual grooming of a minor below 16 years of age, as well as one charge of contributing to delinquency of a child or young person.

Three other charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Sometime in or before 2021, Sulaiman started started chatting with female profiles he chanced upon on social media platforms.

Court documents stated that he would specifically approach teenagers hoping they would be more "friendly".

Knowing that they would not entertain him if he disclosed his real age, Sulaiman told them he was in his 20s.

On Oct 30, 2021, Sulaiman added the first victim — an 11-year-old girl, as a friend on Instagram.

He then started a conversation of a sexual nature with her, asking her what was the meaning of “kkj”, if she liked it and whether she wanted to perform oral sex on him.

To these, the victim said that it meant “penis” and that she was only 11.

However, Sulaiman said that he did not care and it was “only for experience”.

During the conversation, the girl mentioned two of her friends and upon showing Sulaiman a picture of them, he called one of her friends "so hot and sexy” and said that he wanted to have sex with the other.

He then added both of them as friends on Instagram.

On Nov 1, 2021, Sulaiman asked the victim to meet him near her primary school and perform oral sex on him.

Court documents stated that he also intended to have sex because he felt “horny”.

However, the meeting did not take place as the girl was released late from school.

Unrelenting, Sulaiman messaged her again later in the evening to arrange a meeting and sent an explicit photo of himself.

When she rejected his request for a video call with him, Sulaiman called her “boring”.

He was later arrested after one of the girl’s friends told the girl’s teacher about the messages Sulaiman had been sending.

On Aug 31 in 2021, Sulaiman added his second victim — a 10-year-old girl, as a friend on Instagram.

Sometime in September 2021, he started an inappropriate conversation with her.

After coming across a video on Instagram of the girl with glue on her hand, he told her that she should touch his “ding dong”.

When she asked him what he meant, he said that he wanted to have sex with her. He then continued to ask her for sexual favours such as sending explicit photos of herself, but she did not oblige.

However, she eventually sent a naked photograph of herself a month later so that he would stop sending messages to her.

That same month, Sulaiman tried to video call her and she accepted as she was “curious to see how he looked like”, court documents stated.

They then masturbated themselves over the video call for about five minutes, at Sulaiman’s request.

On Nov 1 in 2021, Sulaiman arranged to meet with the girl the next day near her primary school.

However, she did not show up. He then asked the girl to send a naked photo of herself as an apology for making him wait, to which the girl obliged.

Court documents did not state when the second victim reported this.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao sought a sentence of 24 to 30 months' jail.

He said that Sulaiman was a sexual predator who exploited the sexual curiosity of two young primary school girls, in order to satisfy his own deviant sexual desires.

DPP Tan added that Sulaiman was found with pedophilic disorder during investigations.

For sexually grooming a victim below the age of 14, Sulaiman could have been jailed up to four years, fined, or both.

Those found guilty of contributing to deliquency of a child can be fined up to S$2,000, jailed up to one year, or both.