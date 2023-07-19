Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

5 people, including 3 children, taken to hospital after Sengkang flat fire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 people, including 3 children, taken to hospital after Sengkang flat fire

SINGAPORE — Five people, including two children and an infant, were taken to hospital on Wednesday (July 19) following a fire at a Housing Board flat in Sengkang.

A SCDF fire truck at 280B Sengkang East Avenue on July 19, 2023 (left), and the kitchen in the unit where the fire broke out. Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

A SCDF fire truck at 280B Sengkang East Avenue on July 19, 2023 (left), and the kitchen in the unit where the fire broke out.

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — Five people, including two children and an infant, were taken to hospital on Wednesday (July 19) following a fire at a Housing Board flat in Sengkang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 280B Sengkang East Avenue at about 2.45am.

The fire involved contents of a kitchen in a unit on the fourth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post, adding that the blaze was extinguished with a water jet. 

The rest of the unit sustained damage from the intense heat of the fire.

Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook
Firefighters conducting damping down operations in the affected kitchen.
Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook
Firefighters conducting damping down operations in the affected kitchen.

SCDF said that shouts of help could be heard coming from inside the unit when they arrived and firefighters from Sengkang Fire Station and Punggol Fire Station "conducted forcible entry through the front door".

The unit was smoke-logged and the firefighters had to carefully manoeuvre their way into the unit, it added.

According to SCDF, five people were found inside one of the bedrooms and rescued by the firefighters.

They were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation and one of the adults also sustained minor burn injuries.

About 50 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is likely to have been caused by an electrical origin in the kitchen,” said SCDF. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

Related topics

Sengkang fire SCDF

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.