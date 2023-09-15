Logo
6 men arrested for rioting with deadly weapons in Ang Mo Kio; 2 taken to hospital
SINGAPORE — Six men, aged between 22 and 34 years old, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapon.

Deborah Lau
By Deborah Lau
Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
The police said in a media release on Friday (Sept 15) that they were alerted to a fight involving weapons along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 3.55am on Thursday morning.

Upon their arrival, police officers spotted two injured men at the location. The pair were taken conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the men, both aged 20 and known to each other, were purportedly attacked by other men following a dispute. 

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of the other men — through follow-up investigations and images from CCTVs and police cameras — and have arrested them, said the police.

On Friday, a 31-year-old man was charged in court for rioting armed with deadly weapon, and has been remanded for further investigations.

The other five men will be charged in court for the same offence on Saturday.

If convicted, the offence of rioting armed with deadly weapon carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

