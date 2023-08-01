All nightlife outlets in Orchard Towers have ceased operations except for one: Police

SINGAPORE — As of Tuesday (Aug 1), all nightlife outlets in Orchard Towers have stopped their public entertainment operations, save for one which has filed an appeal, the police said.

The sole outlet had filed a statutory appeal to the Public Entertainment Appeal Board (PEAB), obtaining an interim two-month extension of its public entertainment licence from the board.

Its licence will run until Sept 30, 2023 or until PEAB makes its decision, whichever is earlier.

The police said last year that it would not grant or renew licences for public entertainment outlets in Orchard Towers beyond May 31, 2023 as part of the government’s "continued efforts to manage the law and order situation and disamenities" at the building.

After considering an appeal by some business operators and the Singapore Nightlife Business Association in April this year, the police agreed to extend their public entertainment licences by two months to "facilitate their transition to alternative arrangements".

The operators were also informed that there would be no further renewal of their licences after July's extended deadline.

ORCHARD TOWERS' SEEDY REPUTATION

Once known for its raunchy nightlife, Orchard Towers has been trying to revamp its image.

Most floors in the 18-storey building are occupied by offices, but commercial units take up the first few floors.

In 2019, Orchard Towers was the scene of a fight that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man. In 2016, another man died after he was assaulted by two men, who were subsequently jailed.

Besides fights, there have also been police raids to clamp down on vice activities in Orchard Towers.

Many of its public entertainment outlets have since relocated. Some have closed for good while others have pivoted to other businesses.

The building's management are currently embroiled in a legal battle with some of their proprietors over alleged illegal businesses on their premises.

Five proprietors and their occupiers are accused of breaching the by-laws, which involved allowing the operation of illegal businesses and providing sexual services under the guise of massage or beauty parlours on their premises, among other complaints. CNA