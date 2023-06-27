Amid global trend of greater ‘sensitivity’ to cultural relics' origins, experts urge Singapore museums to review collections

SINGAPORE — With calls for looted artefacts and sacred idols to be returned to the countries they came from growing louder in recent years, history and arts experts in Singapore are also urging museums here to review where and how they procured their collections.

At the same time, some experts here are also calling for these artefacts to be exhibited in a way that is "sensitive" to the context of their origins, such as by not harping on colonial narratives that could carry negative connotations.

This is especially so given the growing sensitivity around the world to historical injustices, and the greater awareness of the power structures at play when it comes to globalisation, they said.

The experts were speaking to TODAY after recent reports about groups in other countries calling for Singapore's museums to return religious idols, which they claimed were stolen or taken unethically from the original religious sites.

The most recent case was in April, when the Hindu Times reported that Indian government officers were preparing to visit Singapore soon, as part of efforts to recover 16 allegedly stolen antique idols.

The relics were allegedly taken from the Tamil Nadu temples in the 1970s and recently traced to the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), the newspaper reported.

Assistant Professor Hoe Su Fern from the Singapore Management University (SMU) said that in general, any restitution of artefacts should not be the result of a self-serving diplomacy "but a genuine recognition that this would be a great step towards reparative justice and a more equitable world".

"Apart from ACM, we should also question and be more aware of how we obtained and grew our National Collection, especially the provenance of the artefacts within the collection."

She added that curators should be sensitive about how to position Singapore within Southeast Asia without overemphasising the power imbalances arising from the nation's own economic growth.

To this end, ACM has been changing the way it curates items over the last decade.

In response to TODAY’s queries on how the museum is responding to these trends, director Kennie Ting said that it now focuses on exploring cross-cultural perspectives "rather than civilisations in silos", and that it has been spotlighting Asian craftsmanship and design, among other things.

The museum has also made a point of collaborating with practising designers and artisans, or with communities for their recent exhibitions, he added.

“This shift represents a conscious effort on our part — already initiated some time ago — to move firmly away from older, ethnographic museological approaches established during colonial times, and to chart our own unique and contemporary Singaporean way forward,” Mr Ting added.

SHIFTING LENS

This practice of museums portraying exhibits in a way that reflects the perspectives of indigenous people, and shifting from the Western-style of portraying another culture through the lens of dominant cultural groups, is known as "decolonisation".

An academic from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said that the purpose of doing so is to "rebalance" official narratives that may have painted colonial powers in an unduly benign light, while suppressing histories of oppression and discrimination

Assistant Professor Michelle Lim, who is from NTU's School of Art, Design and Media, added that Singapore’s national museums should be sensitive to the contexts of the artefacts on display, but not necessarily because of curatorial trends or fear of legal and diplomatic repercussions.

“Museum exhibitions can be powerful ways of telling stories to people, taking them through visual journeys that can be very moving and affective,” she said.

There are cultural and historical sensitivities among different groups of visitors as well, she added, noting that many visitors to Singapore's museums come from the region.

"It’s important that such works and objects, when taken out of their origin culture and displayed in a museum context, supports historical narratives that tell a truthful story about past experiences."

On its part, Mr Ting from ACM said that the museum's current slate of permanent exhibitions looks at transnational themes such as maritime trade, faith and belief, as well as materials and design.

These are themes that present the history and art history of Asia in terms of a living and dynamic ebb and flow of people, goods, cultures, faiths and ideas, rather than in terms of static and monolithic civilisational “blocs”, he added.

"Asia is placed centrestage and we explore and present how it has impacted the world historically and today — in terms of trade, systems of belief and ideology, craft and aesthetics, and style."

REVIEWING SOURCES OF ARTEFACTS

The experts also said that Singapore's museums should proactively review the provenance of works and relics that are in its collections.

The provenance refers to the artefact's source or origin, including the history of its ownership.

This is in light of recent events surrounding claims from other countries to repatriate these artefacts. Greece, for instance, has been calling for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures from the British Museum.

The sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, were removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century by the British diplomat and soldier, Lord Elgin.

The sculptures were then bought by the British government in 1816 and placed in the British Museum, which still houses them today.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in March this year that the museum will not be agreeing to Greece's requests, saying that the sculptures remain a “huge asset” to Britain.