Analysis: S'pore political culture on infidelity may be more nuanced now but many youths say cheating MPs must quit

SINGAPORE — As scandals over personal conduct dominated Singapore politics this week, a straw poll done by TODAY suggests that youth mainly agree that politicians should step down if caught having extra-marital affairs.

For their part, some experts said while the political culture here on such moral issues has long been set by the People's Action Party (PAP), there are some signs the culture is shifting towards a more tolerant, forgiving one.

Still, they said due to the “whiter than white” standards set by the ruling party, Singaporeans have become accustomed to holding their politicians to exacting standards in terms of morality and character in addition to expecting them to be competent in their jobs.

The various views emerged after two politicians from the PAP and two from opposition Workers’ Party (WP) resigned this week following revelations that they were having extramarital affairs.

And while these are hardly the first here where politicians here have stepped down over affairs, there were some key differences in the way the cases were handled.

In the case of Mr Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui of the PAP, they were counselled to end the “inappropriate relationship” sometime in 2020 then again in February this year by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Their resignation on Monday came after Mr Lee found out that they had continued in spite of being told to put things right.

As for Mr Leon Perera and Ms Nicole Seah of WP, party chief Pritam Singh emphasised the fact that they had lied to the party when confronted about the matter more dwelling on the affair itself.

One expert cited this distinction as an example of a shift in political culture, though they largely agreed that Singapore was not likely to shift to the extent that one describes as “political permissiveness”.

Meanwhile, in TODAY's unscientific straw poll of 32 youths aged 21 to 34, a clear majority of 28 said that politicians should step down if they have been discovered to have extramarital affairs. Though when pressed further about the issue, some indicated that they had a more nuanced view.

WHY ARE OUR POLITICIANS HELD TO HIGH MORAL STANDARDS?

The high standards which politicians here are held up to can be traced back to the nation's forefathers, said political and sociology experts.

Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, head of policy development, evaluation and data analytics at consultancy firm Kantar Public said: “This is the only standard that Singaporeans know since our founding, imbued by the late (founding) Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

“This high benchmark in moral value is tied to the esteemed social standing as a Member of Parliament (MP) and for the financial compensation (they receive),” he added.

In the recent cases here, Dr Laavanya Khatiravelu said that people who view it as a political issue might “take the view that the concealment of an extramarital affair is an issue of public trust”.

In other words, the MPs were not living up to the expectations of the electorate, said the associate professor in sociology from Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Sociology and political expert Tan Ern Ser said that the family as an institution in Singapore is a very important value to the society, and cases of infidelity are seen as a breach of trust that also breach this societal "pillar".

When it comes to cases of infidelity or extramarital affairs, while all known cases among politicians here have ended in them stepping down, it is not the case in other countries.

Dr Laavanya Kathiravelu said that it varies “by national context and the reputation of the individual”.

She noted how Americans reacted differently to the cases of infidelity of Bill Clinton compared to Donald Trump, for example.

Mr Clinton had sexual relations with an intern in the White House while Mr Trump has been accused of multiple instances of infidelity and alleged sexual abuse of women. Both men are married.

In some countries, personal conduct such as marital infidelity enters the public arena only if it relates to a politician's official role, such as if he espouses family values as a political platform.

Dr Tan Ern Ser said it was a matter of whether politics trumps morality.

“I don't think they (the electorate) are supporting committing adultery, right? But they are willing to overlook it to such a very extreme extent,” said Dr Tan, referring to those supporting Mr Trump despite the allegations over his personal life.

ARE THE STANDARDS CHANGING?

The experts, however, broadly believe hat there may be some shifts in the political culture in Singapore.

“If you look at the personal background of political candidates over the generations, you will see that we have more diverse profiles today, for example: Single, not married, divorced,” said Dr Leong.

“This is in line with the changing demography — fewer married couples, and a more normalised view on marriage dissolutions.”

Expectations around infidelity may have also changed in the broader society, said Dr Laavanya.

“We can see this reflected, for example, in amendments to the Women’s Charter that will allow for divorce by ‘mutual agreement’,” she said.

“This allows marriages to be dissolved without either party being ‘blamed’ by having to prove adultery or desertion.”

However, she added that this may not be the case when it comes to politics, as the public may still hold politicians to different moral standards.

Dr Tan noted that he could see “signs” of political culture here changing, “a lot more forgiveness, repentance, and giving the offending party a second chance”.

He noted how there was a time gap between when the allegations of the improper relationships arose and final action taken by both the PAP and WP against their members.

Agreeing, Dr Leong said that the way the cases were handled “appeared to be more calibrated and compassionate”.

He added that this might be derived from lessons learnt in past cases, to “consider giving them a graceful exit”.

Regardless of the broader changes in the society that he mentioned earlier, Dr Leong added that this is not to suggest that Singapore will go the way of “political permissiveness like those in the West”.

“Our social values may become liberal overtime, but not our political values in the context of adultery for elected officials,” he said.