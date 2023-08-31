trending: Netizens slam Anytime Fitness Bugis for charging member S$60 'tailgating fee'; gym apologises for 'mistake'

SINGAPORE — A member of fitness chain Anytime Fitness at Bugis took to TikTok on Tuesday (Aug 29) to dispute a fine that was imposed on him for allegedly allowing someone to follow him into the gym without tapping their key fob.

According to screenshots of his conversation with Anytime Fitness Bugis, TikTok user “alaness" said that he would be charged a S$60 tailgating fee if he could not identify the person who entered after him.

Anytime Fitness Bugis told the man that their closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed an “unidentified person” entering the gym without using a key fob on Monday evening after he failed to close the door after him.

The gym told him that it was his “sole responsibility to ensure that the door is closed behind” him after entering and added that failure to pay the fine would result in a ban from the Bugis branch and its sister outlets.

"alaness" claims that he was unaware that someone had tailgated him, while Anytime Fitness Bugis asserted that he had breached the agreed terms and conditions.

According to the video, the man said he eventually paid the fine. He also stated that he would no longer rejoin the branch after his contract ends.

His video has gone viral and has garnered over 638,300 views, 25,000 likes, 4,785 shares, and 1,495 comments as of Thursday afternoon.