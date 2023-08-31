#trending: Netizens slam Anytime Fitness Bugis for charging member S$60 'tailgating fee'; gym apologises for 'mistake'
SINGAPORE — A member of fitness chain Anytime Fitness at Bugis took to TikTok on Tuesday (Aug 29) to dispute a fine that was imposed on him for allegedly allowing someone to follow him into the gym without tapping their key fob.
According to screenshots of his conversation with Anytime Fitness Bugis, TikTok user “alaness" said that he would be charged a S$60 tailgating fee if he could not identify the person who entered after him.
Anytime Fitness Bugis told the man that their closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed an “unidentified person” entering the gym without using a key fob on Monday evening after he failed to close the door after him.
The gym told him that it was his “sole responsibility to ensure that the door is closed behind” him after entering and added that failure to pay the fine would result in a ban from the Bugis branch and its sister outlets.
"alaness" claims that he was unaware that someone had tailgated him, while Anytime Fitness Bugis asserted that he had breached the agreed terms and conditions.
According to the video, the man said he eventually paid the fine. He also stated that he would no longer rejoin the branch after his contract ends.
His video has gone viral and has garnered over 638,300 views, 25,000 likes, 4,785 shares, and 1,495 comments as of Thursday afternoon.
The incident was picked up by several local media outlets and posted to online forum Reddit, where users rallied against the gym's decision to fine "alaness".
One Redditor wrote: “Ridiculous. Anytime Fitness should report (the incident) to police for unlawful entry. Why is it their member's responsibility to help them with security?”
Another questioned the firm’s expectations of members in the situation, writing: “It's the gym's responsibility to install a turnstile if they want all members to tap in and prevent people from tailgating. It's not your customer's responsibility to be a security guard for you.
“If I open a door to enter a building and someone is just 2 metres behind me, you expect me to slam the door in that person's face?”
Following the viral video, Anytime Fitness Bugis has received backlash on their social media accounts.
One Instagram user responded to a post calling for new hires, writing: “ Hi! Any position for a security guard? I’m quite good at slamming doors on people's faces.”
Another showed their disdain for the tone used by Anytime Fitness Bugis in their exchange with the gym member: “Disgraceful. Absolutely shameful and embarrassing. I can’t believe you would even DARE talk to a paying customer that way. You and your branches have ensured boycotts for life.”
On Wednesday, Anytime Fitness Bugis issued a statement apologising for the incident.
The gym said that the initial assessment of the incident was “erroneous” and that the actions taken by their staff were a “mistake”.
“Members in good standing should not be penalised for a lapse in our security systems,” the statement read.
The statement then assures the public that Anytime Fitness Bugis would “ensure proper reparations are made for the wrongful actions taken against the member in good standing”.
OTHER MEMBERS FINED
In a follow-up video on Wednesday, "alaness" pointed out that Anytime Fitness Bugis had received a one-star Google review in April from a reviewer named "haojun sng" in a similar case where he had forgotten to tap his key fob and was slapped with a fine too.
"Nothing technically wrong with the management’s decisions, but this inflexibility to stick to a ridiculous rule … not sure I would recommend more of my friends to join this gym," wrote the reviewer.
Anytime Fitness Bugis responded to the review and pointed out clauses in their terms and conditions that failing to present a key fob when entering the premises may result in a charged fee, membership cancellation or suspension.
Responding to TODAY’s queries, Anytime Fitness Bugis declined to comment further, instead referring to their public statement on the incident.
TODAY has reached out to "alaness" for comment.
