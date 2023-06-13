Assisted living firm Red Crowns Senior Living under probe over how it 'controls' clients’ maids: MOM

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating a firm that provides assisted living services to seniors, for potentially flouting foreign manpower laws over the employment of maids who look after its elderly clients.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 13), MOM said it has “serious concerns” about Red Crowns Senior Living’s operating model as it could compromise the interests of its elderly clients and the well-being of migrant domestic workers.

Under Singapore’s laws, employers are responsible for the migrant domestic workers’ food, safety, medical care, job scope, accommodation and rest arrangements.

But in Red Crowns Senior Living’s case, while its elderly clients were the registered employers of the maids who care for them in facilities run by the company, the company “retained control of the workers’ key employment terms and deployment”, said MOM.

It added that this arrangement subjected the elderly clients to “unnecessary risks”, including the fact that the elderly client would be held responsible if the maids sustained a work-related injury, failed to receive timely salary payments, or were not provided sufficient rest or accommodation.

Some of the employers, when interviewed by MOM, indicated that they were unaware of these liabilities, the ministry said.

On its website, Red Crowns Senior Living says that its assisted living differs from traditional nursing homes in that the seniors will “enjoy the care and support they require while keeping their independence.”

They will participate in various activities while being supervised by a community manager. Prices start from S$2,900 per month for co-living in a two-bedder room in a Housing and Development Board flat, inclusive of meals, utilities and 24 hours caregiving.

The cost can go up to S$6,300 a month for a stay in a condominium room.

Media reports said the company was started in 2021 and one report in May this year said it has more than 30 homes with about 200 residents.

In its Facebook post, MOM said that it is investigating the company and its employees for potential offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The ministry also said it would be reaching out directly to the company’s elderly clients and their family members to provide assistance.

They may also reach MOM via email at mom_fmmd [at] mom.gov.sg.

TODAY has reached out to MOM and Red Crowns for further comment.