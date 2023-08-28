trending: Tourist checking out MBS says shopping in Singapore only for the 'rich'; locals suggest alternatives

TikTok users were quick to point out her poor choice of location for affordable shopping.

One user wrote: “MBS is the most expensive mall in Singapore, I think.”

Another joked about the unaffordable nature of goods at the mall, writing: “I go there just for the toilet. I am broke like that.”

Others took to suggesting more affordable shopping locations for Ms Carr.

One wrote: “Go to Suntec City, Marina Square, VivoCity, or go to the heartlands. Bishan Junction 8, Causeway Point, Tampines 1, Century Square, those kinds.”

As of Monday afternoon, the original TikTok video has garnered more than 35,800 likes and 611 comments.

The video was also posted to online forum Reddit on Saturday, where users continued to suggest more budget-friendly options for Ms Carr.

One Redditor mused: “She’s at MBS, what does she expect? Could have taken a train down to Suntec City where the rest of us peasants hang out.”

Another wrote: “May I introduce you to Clementi Mall?”

As of Monday afternoon, the Reddit post featuring the video has amassed 566 upvotes and 233 comments.

Other tourists who visited Singapore lately have taken to the video platform to air their opinions about holidaying here.

On July 18, a viral video was posted by travel content creator Grace Cheng on her TikTok account.

The video starts off with Ms Cheng claiming to have travelled to 33 countries and that Singapore was “definitely not” on her list of favourite travel spots.



She begins by claiming that people here are “pretty rude”, citing an example of an unpleasant experience with a taxi driver when he did not greet her with a smile or offer to carry her bags.

She then laments about the price of her hotel room at MBS, saying that “everything here is so expensive”, while also saying that she did not feel like she was in Asia due to Singapore being “super westernised”.

Ms Cheng further asserts that she could not find any “decent” food options that were not overpriced, and “often had to resort to hawker centres”.

Although she ends the video by complimenting the green spaces in Singapore and inviting feedback from Singaporeans, her sweeping statements left many users disgruntled.

The video has since been taken down from her TikTok page but was shared on Reddit on July 20, and it has received some harsh comments from users.

Responding to her comment on eating at hawker centres, one Redditor questioned: “Is it really that bad to eat like a local? Why does it sound like a last resort?”

Another said: “She complained that Singapore isn't Asian enough but refuses to partake in the cultural stuff. Like what?”

Others focused on her comment generalising people here as “rude” from a single, controversially unpleasant interaction.

One Redditor, who claims to be from Indonesia, wrote that there were similar generalisations from other Indonesian tourists visiting Singapore.

“They probably expect every service worker to greet them with a protocol smile and compulsory 'good morning' as what it's usually like in Indonesia.

“But I like it here that many service persons and sellers are very direct with what they want to ask.”

Another Redditor wrote: “Singapore is a busy city and people can come across cold. But I would never say they are rude, actually some of the nicest people.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Reddit post of the now-deleted video has amassed more than 1,500 upvotes and 676 comments.