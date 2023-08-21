Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to shut down, last day of operations on Aug 27

SINGAPORE — Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade mall will be closing down, with the last day of operations on Aug 27, making it the third such closure by the operator in the last 14 months.

“We'll remember the good times we've had with you at Cathay Cineplex Parkway Parade,” Cathay Cineplexes announced on Facebook and Instagram on Monday (Aug 21).

“Thank you for your patronage and support! We look forward to welcoming you at our other locations.”

Opened in August 2017, the cineplex is located on the seventh floor of the popular mall in Marine Parade and can accommodate over 800 movie goers across seven halls.

The five remaining outlets are at Causeway Point in Woodlands, AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio, Downtown East in Pasir Ris, West Mall in Bukit Batok and Jem in Jurong East.

According to Cathay Cineplexes’ website, another outlet at Century Square is slated to open in 2024.

The closure of the Parkway Parade cinemas follows the closure of two other Cathay cineplexes in the Orchard area, one at Handy Road in June 2022 and another at Cineleisure in June 2023.

Local independent cinema The Projector took over Cathay Cineplex at Handy Road with a pop-up, renaming it “Projector X: Picturehouse”, a tribute to the building’s “arthouse cinema past”. The pop-up ran from Aug 19 last year to July 9.

The space at Cineleisure will be taken over by a collaboration between The Projector and Singapore's largest cinema operator Golden Village.

Called Golden Village X The Projector at Cineleisure, or GV X TP, it is expected to start operations in December.

The collaboration will see three Golden Village-branded halls aimed at broader audiences and three The Projector-branded halls for those that prefer independent or arthouse films.

Cathay Cineplexes is operated by Singaporean film and distribution company mm2 Asia. The listed firm bought it over from Cathay Organisation for S$230 million in 2017.

The Cathay Cineplex on Handy Road is housed in The Cathay building, which had its beginnings in the 1930s.