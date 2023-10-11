trending: Which is the world's best airport? Travellers say Changi Airport is 'an experience in itself'

Some, however, were dissatisfied with the rankings as there was a lack of research methodology cited in the original tweet.

"What metric is this graded on?" asked one X user. "Just seems so subjective."

Another mocked: "Has the person who made this list ever been at an airport?"

Critics even took to the Community Notes to provide further context to the list, writing: "No source or criteria was provided, meaning the information is not definitive; the 'best airport' is entirely down to speculation."

World of Statistics is listed on Facebook in the "personal blog" category and covers global statistical data across a wide range of categories from energy consumption to world population figures.

Though the account did not state a methodology for its "best airports" list, the results seem to share similar rankings to London-based consultancy Skytrax's World Airport Awards 2023 list.

In this year's World Airport Awards, which is often recognised as the leading benchmark for the aviation industry, Changi Airport reclaimed its crown after after breaking its eight-year winning streak amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport reigned as World's Best Airport for eight consecutive years from 2013 to 2020 — marking the longest winning streak in World Airport Awards history — before losing to Hamad International Airport and Tokyo International Airport in 2021 and 2022.

This year, Changi Airport also won Skytrax's awards for World's Best Airport Dining and World's Best Airport Leisure Amenities, while Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was named World's Best Airport Hotel for an eighth consecutive year.