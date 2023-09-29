Circle Line delay: Commuters urged to use other MRT routes while crack on rail track is being fixed

SINGAPORE — Circle Line commuters have been advised to transfer to other MRT lines while engineers carry out work to replace a faulty section of the rail crossing.

Train services on parts of the Circle Line have been affected for hours since 5am on Friday (Sept 29).

A crack on the rail track at the crossing from Promenade to Esplanade and Bayfront stations had been detected at about 2.30am during a routine maintenance inspection.

"Our rail replacement team will be carrying out the replacement of this rail crossing so as to restore the safe use of the tracks," said train operator SMRT in a Facebook post at about 6am.

"As this involves detailed survey and the movement of heavy rails and equipment using engineering trains, normal train services will be affected at the affected stretch for our engineers to rectify the issue."

The work has resulted in slower train services for both ways from Dhoby Ghaut to Promenade stations and from Marina Bay to Stadium stations.

This is because only single-line operations can be run for both ways on the affected stretch, SMRT said.

The transport operator earlier advised commuters to factor in an additional travel time of 30 minutes along the affected stretch.

It later urged commuters to transfer to the East-West Line and Downtown Line to continue their journey.

Free regular bus services will be available between Paya Lebar and Dhoby Ghaut and Marina Bay stations and bridging bus services will be available between Paya Lebar and Promenade stations.

CNA has contacted SMRT about how long the disruption is expected to last. CNA