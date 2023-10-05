Circle Line, Thomson-East Coast Line to operate shorter hours on some days due to rail expansion works
SINGAPORE — The Circle Line (CCL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will run on shorter operating hours on some days due to rail expansion works from October 2023 to May 2024.
SINGAPORE — The Circle Line (CCL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will run on shorter operating hours on some days due to rail expansion works from October 2023 to May 2024.
A series of works will be done to integrate Stage 4 of TEL and Stage 6 of CCL with the existing network, which require temporary service adjustments on these lines, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and transport operator SMRT in a joint news release on Thursday (Oct 5).
“To minimise the impact of these service adjustments, alternative travel options will be put in place to serve commuters who are affected,” the authorities added.
EARLY CCL CLOSURE, SINGLE PLATFORM SERVICE
As LTA will be extending the engineering hours by about two hours for each tranche of the works, the operating hours at train stations will also be affected by the same amount of time.
For CCL, train services will end at 10pm on four Sundays — Oct 15, 22, 29 and Nov 5.
This is to facilitate the testing of a new automatic train supervision system (ATS) which regulates the movement of driverless trains.
Calling it a “key component” of the Circle Line’s signalling system, LTA and SMRT also said the new system will enable the operations of 23 new trains, three new stations and the expanded Kim Chuan Depot when CCL6 begins operations.
Besides testing the new system, there will also be track works done to connect the CCL HarbourFront station to the new CCL Stage 6 extension.
As such, one platform each at Telok Blangah and HarbourFront stations will be temporarily closed from Jan 20 to May 24 next year.
A shuttle train will operate on the other platform between HarbourFront and Labrador Park stations at 10-minute intervals.
To “preserve” peak-hour train intervals at the busy stretch between Kent Ridge and Paya Lebar stations, alternate CCL trains will turn around at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations instead of HarbourFront station.
During peak hours, commuters can expect waiting times of about five minutes at stations between Kent Ridge station to Labrador Park station.
During this period, passengers can use the 11 public bus services —10, 30, 57, 61, 93, 97, 100, 143, 166, 188 and 963 — as an alternative to the Circle Line trains.
LTA will also provide an additional shuttle bus during peak hours on weekdays that will travel to HarbourFront, Telok Blangah, Labrador Park and Kent Ridge stations at 10 to 15-minute intervals.
Those travelling to and from Haw Par Villa and Pasir Panjang stations can also use the existing bus services 10, 30, 143 or 188 which serve the stretch of stations from Haw Par Villa to HarbourFront.
THOUSANDS OF PASSENGERS AFFECTED
Around 13,700 people will be affected per Sunday by the upgrading work on the automatic train supervision system, said a LTA spokesperson in response to media queries.
“Majority are home trips from the city or central region where commuters have alternative MRT lines or bus services to reach their destinations. Most of the Circle Line stations have connecting bus services to other MRT lines,” said the spokesperson.
For the single platform service, about 43,000 commuters, on average, travel from Labrador Park to HarbourFront stations per day, LTA spokesperson added.
On why the works at HarbourFront station take four months to complete, the spokesperson highlighted that the works are “extensive” as a portion of the existing track and cables needs to be removed and replaced.
The works include removal of existing running rail, hacking of existing track bed concrete, installation of the new turnout, installation of signalling cables and trackside equipment. Lastly, there will also be reconnection of the rails as well as testing and commissioning, said the spokesperson.
“Multiple contractors will be involved to carry out works concurrently, and works will be carried out around the clock where possible.
“However, for safety and to avoid impacting service on the rest of the CCL, some works can only be carried out after CCL service hours, including testing and commissioning of the new connection,” said the spokesperson.
LTA will work closely with the contractors to ensure the most efficient use of manpower and the additional engineering hours, the spokesperson added.
TEL TRAIN SERVICES TO START LATER, END EARLIER
From Nov 3, 2023 to Jan 28, 2024, train services on the TEL will commence later at 8am on Saturdays and Sundays.
The services will also end earlier at 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Trains will operate at the usual timings on Deepavali and its eve on Nov 11 and 12.
“These adjustments are needed to facilitate the rigorous integrated testing of systems in TEL Stages 1 to 4, to prepare for the opening of TEL Stage 4 for passenger service next year,” said LTA and SMRT.
Two shuttle bus services will be provided for commuters affected by the late opening at 8am, plying between Woodlands North and Caldecott station, and between Caldecott and Outram Park station at intervals of about 5 to 10 minutes.
Approximately 19,200 people per weekend will be affected by the early closure and late opening, with the majority being commuters travelling during the late opening period, said the LTA spokesperson.
LTA and SMRT advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance in light of the service adjustments.
Passengers can also refer to LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app and LTA’s and SMRT’s social media platforms for more details. Station staff will also be deployed to render assistance at affected stations during the service adjustment period, the authorities added.
“We thank commuters for bearing with the inconvenience during the service adjustment period. These works will bring us closer to completing Stage 4 of the TEL and Stage 6 of the CCL, slated to commence passenger service in 2024 and 2026 respectively,” they said.
“Together, these expansions will provide greater convenience for commuters and improve the resilience of our MRT network.” CNA
Related topicsCircle Line thomson east coast line mrt Land Transport Authority SMRT
Read more of the latest in