Circle Line, Thomson-East Coast Line to operate shorter hours on some days due to rail expansion works

SINGAPORE — The Circle Line (CCL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will run on shorter operating hours on some days due to rail expansion works from October 2023 to May 2024.

A series of works will be done to integrate Stage 4 of TEL and Stage 6 of CCL with the existing network, which require temporary service adjustments on these lines, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and transport operator SMRT in a joint news release on Thursday (Oct 5).

“To minimise the impact of these service adjustments, alternative travel options will be put in place to serve commuters who are affected,” the authorities added.

EARLY CCL CLOSURE, SINGLE PLATFORM SERVICE

As LTA will be extending the engineering hours by about two hours for each tranche of the works, the operating hours at train stations will also be affected by the same amount of time.

For CCL, train services will end at 10pm on four Sundays — Oct 15, 22, 29 and Nov 5.

This is to facilitate the testing of a new automatic train supervision system (ATS) which regulates the movement of driverless trains.

Calling it a “key component” of the Circle Line’s signalling system, LTA and SMRT also said the new system will enable the operations of 23 new trains, three new stations and the expanded Kim Chuan Depot when CCL6 begins operations.

Besides testing the new system, there will also be track works done to connect the CCL HarbourFront station to the new CCL Stage 6 extension.

As such, one platform each at Telok Blangah and HarbourFront stations will be temporarily closed from Jan 20 to May 24 next year.

A shuttle train will operate on the other platform between HarbourFront and Labrador Park stations at 10-minute intervals.

To “preserve” peak-hour train intervals at the busy stretch between Kent Ridge and Paya Lebar stations, alternate CCL trains will turn around at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations instead of HarbourFront station.

During peak hours, commuters can expect waiting times of about five minutes at stations between Kent Ridge station to Labrador Park station.

During this period, passengers can use the 11 public bus services —10, 30, 57, 61, 93, 97, 100, 143, 166, 188 and 963 — as an alternative to the Circle Line trains.

LTA will also provide an additional shuttle bus during peak hours on weekdays that will travel to HarbourFront, Telok Blangah, Labrador Park and Kent Ridge stations at 10 to 15-minute intervals.

Those travelling to and from Haw Par Villa and Pasir Panjang stations can also use the existing bus services 10, 30, 143 or 188 which serve the stretch of stations from Haw Par Villa to HarbourFront.