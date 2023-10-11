Crypto firm co-founder, 26, charged with taking S$270,400 from investors, making false robbery report

SINGAPORE — Two 26-year-olds were charged in court on Thursday (Oct 11) over allegedly making a false police report about a robbery of S$270,400 in cash at Pasir Ris Park and misappropriating the money from a blockchain company.

Lek Tai Yong was handed one charge for making a false police report and one charge for criminal breach of trust. Eddie Ong Wei Xian was charged with one count for aiding Lek to commit criminal breach of trust.

On Aug 31, Lek had allegedly misappropriated S$270,400 belonging to blockchain and crypto mining company Frontier Digital Asset Management, according to court documents.

Lek's LinkedIn page states he was the co-founder of the company and worked there from June 2021 to September 2023.

Also on Aug 31, at around 3.10am, Lek allegedly made a false police report that he was robbed by two unknown men at Pasir Ris Park.

Ong had allegedly helped Lek to commit criminal breach of trust. While court documents did not state what he did, the police said in an earlier statement that Ong allegedly aided Lek in hiding the funds.

“Through follow-up investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the two men and recovered the S$270,400 cash on Aug 31, 2023 within nine hours after the alleged false report was lodged,” said the police on Tuesday night.

The police also said in their statement that the money was "from investors".

If found guilty of lodging a false police report, Lek faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both. He also faces seven years in jail, a fine or both if convicted of criminal breach of trust.

Ong faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both if found guilty of abetment to criminal breach of trust.