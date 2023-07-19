Logo
CTE tunnel temporarily closed after tree topples near Orchard Road exit
CTE tunnel temporarily closed after tree topples near Orchard Road exit

SINGAPORE — The Central Expressway (CTE) was temporarily closed on Wednesday (July 19) morning after a tree toppled onto the road.

A photo from Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows a tree lying across the lanes of the CTE with a white car trapped in its branches. SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

A photo from Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows a tree lying across the lanes of the CTE with a white car trapped in its branches.

Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
SINGAPORE — The Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel was temporarily closed on Wednesday (July 19) morning after a tree toppled onto the road.

In a tweet at 9.18am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the CTE tunnel heading towards Ayer Rajah Expressway was closed before the Orchard Road exit.

Photos circulating on Facebook show a tree that had toppled over, obstructing the passage of cars on the three-lane road.

In one photo, a white car can be seen pinned among the tree branches.

In a video on the Roads.sg Facebook page, a long line of vehicles can be seen along the stretch of the expressway in heavy rain.

An LTA update at 10.36am said that the obstruction had caused congestion till the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exit. By this time, however, vehicles were able to pass through lanes 1 and 2, LTA said in response to TODAY's queries.

As of 4.30pm, all lanes had been reopened.

TODAY has reached out to the National Parks Board, which is in charge of maintaining trees, for comment.

