trending: Big tapir seen galloping along Punggol PCN; netizens worry for its safety

In just six hours, the post has already amassed 1,700 reactions, 280 comments and 1,000 shares.

While some netizens expressed shock and fear at the sight, majority were more concerned with the well-being of the animal.

One top comment read: "Poor tapir, (it) must be scared as hell being out in the open like this."

Another agreed: "Oh, this is scary to me. If I went cycling there alone, I (would) probably collapse from jelly legs. But (I'm) sorry that it must be scared too, to be alone and running away because it seems lost without its natural habitat."

The Malayan tapir originates from the rainforests of Malaysia and is classified as endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

In 2016, a tapir was spotted in Changi. At the time, Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum officer Marcus Chua told The Straits Times that tapir sightings are "extremely rare" in Singapore.

Prior to 2016, the last recorded sighting of a tapir in Singapore was in 1986 on Pulau Ubin.

However, Sunday's incident marks the second such sighting this year. On July 22, members of the "Singapore Wildlife Sightings" group on Facebook shared that they had seen a tapir "the size of a large pig" on the Punggol Park Connector, opposite Coney Island.

The Malayan tapir typically grows up to 2.4 metres in length, and its height can go up to 107cm — more than half of a human's height.

Tapirs are also fast and agile swimmers.

Responding to the July sighting, co-CEO of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan said that the tapir was likely to have swam from Malaysia to Singapore.

Acres also told The Straits Times that the tapir had "fortunately entered back into the sea and hopefully found a suitable habitat in its native range".