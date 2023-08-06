Descendant of Pulau Ubin islanders on a mission to preserve heritage, culture of Muslim community there

THE PROJECT

His curiosity led him on a mission to find the remnants of his grandparents’ home and discover more about his heritage. In 2018, he started “Wan’s Ubin Journal” across several social media platforms.

“I started to interact more with the residents here. It’s my way of reconnecting back to my roots and the community that I have long been disconnected from,” he said.

Coincidentally, in 2018, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced that it was looking for proposals from the community for the restoration of five houses on Pulau Ubin, one of which was simply known as "House 6J" in Kampung Sungei Durian.

Mr Syazwan jumped at the opportunity.

Through conversations with the residents of Pulau Ubin, he realised that there was a lack of a shared praying space for the Muslim community.

He had also tended to several family and community funerals, which fuelled his desire to preserve his heritage.

“I realised that as soon as these people disappear, their stories are gone with them. We won't be able to immortalise all this knowledge that has been passed on for generations,” he said.

With these in mind, Mr Syazwan found his vision for House 6J — to turn it into a community gallery and Muslim prayer space.

“Hopefully with the construction of a community gallery, we are able to immortalise the stories so that when people visit this space on the island, they're able to learn more about our way of life,” he said.

He submitted his proposals to NParks through the Friends of Ubin community network, and it has since been supported in principle.

In 2019, while Mr Syazwan was working for NParks as a community liaison officer, he found his collaborator in Mr Raja Mohd Fairuz, an architect and polytechnic lecturer who had been conducting a participatory design research class on the architecture of Pulau Ubin.

Mr Syazwan approached Mr Raja with his initial plans for House 6J, and the two quickly formed a partnership through shared interests.

Now, they work hand-in-hand in leading the project.

The pair are currently in the process of gathering volunteers for the project. Once they have found their volunteers, on-the-ground research will be done with residents of Pulau Ubin before design elements are finalised and an initial cost estimate is presented to NParks.

With this project, Mr Syazwan hopes to honour the residents of Pulau Ubin and help them rekindle their pride in the island.

He also hopes to educate visitors to the island.

“We hope that they don't just see Pulau Ubin as a nature space, but also as a place that is filled with rich heritage and culture, so that they are able to further appreciate this part of Singapore that is often overlooked,” he said.

Mr Syazwan began calling for youth volunteers on Aug 1 across his various social media pages, looking for people with a background in architecture, research or publicity.

He has received more than 30 applications over the past few days.