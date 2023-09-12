Discussions on drawing down reserves for Covid-19 pandemic were robust and intense: Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE — Discussions on deciding to draw down on Singapore’s reserves during the Covid-19 pandemic were robust and intense, said outgoing President Halimah Yacob said in an interview with CNA which will be broadcast on Sept 12.

“We had many, many meetings. And those meetings actually don’t just (last) half an hour. They lasted a few hours because we need to ask questions, we need to be satisfied, we wanted more information,” she said.

Singapore drew on its reserves five times throughout the pandemic, which meant that she saw through 11 Budget announcements throughout her six-year term.

Singapore first tapped on its reserves in 2009, taking out S$4.9 billion to support the economy through the global financial crisis. Over a decade later, it drew on the reserves on three separate occasions during the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022 — using about S$40 billion in all.

The discussions on the reserves took place when social distancing measures had to be observed. This meant that half of the Council of Presidential Advisers and ministry officials had to be in separate rooms, and they would join the meeting via Zoom, Mdm Halimah shared.

“It was very thorough... and done in an atmosphere where we respect each other’s roles. We understand what we have to do and the government has its role to make sure it provides for the people during such a critical crisis,” said Mdm Halimah.

“We have our role to protect the reserves and to make sure that the government’s request is reasonable.”

Mdm Halimah, who is Singapore's eighth President, will leave office on Sept 13, and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be sworn in as Singapore's next President.

GETTING THROUGH COVID-19

As the President of Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mdm Halimah said one of her biggest concerns was how Singapore would get through a global crisis of such magnitude.

“The question is whether our health facilities, our economy, our people are able to go through... such a severe disruption and we are able to come out intact,” she said, adding that while Singapore had experience with Sars, the Covid-19 situation unfolding every day looked more and more grave.

She was also concerned about how much of Singapore’s reserves would need to be used to address the situation.