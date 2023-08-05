Doctor diagnosed with advance prostate cancer learns lessons on death, dying and compassion

SINGAPORE — Having dedicated more than three decades of his career to the field of urology focused on prostate cancer, Professor Christopher Cheng was aware of the sobering possibility that he may eventually succumb to the very same disease he knows well as a specialist.

In 2017, the urologist and trailblazer in the use of robots for surgery found himself on the other side of the treatment room after becoming a patient himself.

He was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and underwent treatment. However, the disease recurred.

In an interview with TODAY, Prof Cheng, who completed radiation therapy in December 2021 for the recurrence, offered his perspective on death and dying as a doctor who battled a life-threatening disease.

The 66-year-old is a senior consultant urologist with Singapore General Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital.

“I have a 50 per cent chance of being on pal (palliative) care eventually, with the recurrence,” he said candidly.

Palliative care is a patient-centred approach that enhances the quality of life for patients and their families who are coping with life-threatening illnesses such as cancer.

EQUAL CHANCE OF MIRACLE OR DEATH

Prof Cheng is among 20 eminent doctors featured in a series of video interviews called Doctors’ Die-logues.

Produced by the Lien Foundation, it is part of a new focus to help healthcare professionals gain a better understanding of the topic of death and dying, and the need for compassionate care.

Lien Foundation, a Singapore-based philanthropic organisation, has been championing training, research and advocacy for end-of-life care for more than a decade.

In the video, Prof Cheng said: “Scientifically, based on databases and whatever I tell my patients... (I would also say to myself), 'I think you have a 50-50 chance — 50 per cent chance that you’ll have a miracle and 50 per cent chance you’ll die of the disease.”

Last month, the urologist spoke at the 8th Singapore Palliative Care Conference at Marina Bay Sands, alongside other doctors on the Doctors' Die-logues panel to explore experiences and leadership lessons learnt within end-of-life care.

The conference was organised by the Singapore Hospice Council, with Lien Foundation as one of the supporting partners.

As a nation, Singapore aims to boost palliative care services, including home palliative care, and reduce the proportion of people dying in hospitals.

In a past survey by Lien Foundation, 77 per cent of Singaporeans expressed hopes of dying at home but only about a quarter (26 per cent) managed to do so.

The lack of awareness of such services, even among healthcare professionals here, has been highlighted as one of the key barriers.

In a 2020 survey done by the Singapore Hospice Council, less than half (around 46 per cent) of the respondents — who included doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals — were familiar with hospice and palliative care service providers and referral processes in Singapore.

The survey also found that a significant number of healthcare professionals have not done any personal anticipatory care planning in case of serious illness, with 7 per cent rejecting hospice and palliative care entirely.

Such barriers to palliative and hospice care among healthcare professionals may affect how they promote care planning for the patients and families under their care.

A LESSON IN HUMILITY

For Prof Cheng, the cancer diagnosis has been a “humbling” experience, one that he has detailed in his book, titled I Thought I Knew: A Professor Turned Patient, published in 2020.

He is married to Associate Professor Brenda Ang, 64, who is a senior consultant with the department of infectious diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. They have a 34-year-old son.

On the lessons he has learnt after his initial diagnosis, Prof Cheng said in the video: “I was this arrogant, impatient young surgeon, thinking I’m a godsend for mankind — until I became afflicted with prostate cancer, an area I’m supposed specialise in.”