Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Driver, 25, taken to hospital after car crashes into canal at Bukit Batok
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Driver, 25, taken to hospital after car crashes into canal at Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday (Aug 16) after his vehicle crashed into a canal along Bukit Batok Street 32.

A photo posted on Facebook group Singapore road accidents.com showed an overturned black car in the canal. Singapore road accidents.com/Facebook

A photo posted on Facebook group Singapore road accidents.com showed an overturned black car in the canal.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday (Aug 16) after his vehicle crashed into a canal along Bukit Batok Street 32.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at a canal near the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 7 and Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 9.35am.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the driver had already exited the vehicle but was trapped in the canal.

SCDF said it rescued the man using "height rescue equipment" and conveyed him conscious to the National University Hospital.

The police said that the man appeared to have "self-skidded" along the street before crashing into the canal.

In photos circulating on Facebook, rescuers could be seen standing beside an overturned black car in a canal.

A part of the fence surrounding the canal appeared to have been dislodged from the crash.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Related topics

car crash

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.