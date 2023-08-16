Driver, 25, taken to hospital after car crashes into canal at Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday (Aug 16) after his vehicle crashed into a canal along Bukit Batok Street 32.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at a canal near the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 7 and Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 9.35am.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the driver had already exited the vehicle but was trapped in the canal.

SCDF said it rescued the man using "height rescue equipment" and conveyed him conscious to the National University Hospital.

The police said that the man appeared to have "self-skidded" along the street before crashing into the canal.

In photos circulating on Facebook, rescuers could be seen standing beside an overturned black car in a canal.

A part of the fence surrounding the canal appeared to have been dislodged from the crash.

Police investigations are ongoing.