Driver, 36, taken to hospital after pickup truck overturns, topples street lamp along Bras Basah Road

SINGAPORE — A 36-year-old driver was taken to the hospital after his pickup truck allegedly skidded and overturned at the junction of Bras Basah Road and Prinsep Street early on Wednesday (Oct 11).

In a video posted on Facebook, a silver pickup truck is seen exiting out of Bras Basah Road in front of the School of the Arts Singapore building at high speed.

The vehicle crashes into a street lamp and flips onto its side, narrowly missing a pedestrian crossing the road.

The truck then slides across the junction and comes to a stop on the other side of Prinsep Street.

The impact of the crash sends the street lamp toppling to the ground.

Responding to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 7.41am on Wednesday and that the driver was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The police said that the pickup truck was believed to have self-skidded.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added that the man was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.