Drugs worth S$473,000 seized by CNB; man and woman arrested
SINGAPORE — Two people were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences on Tuesday (Oct 10), with an estimated S$473,000 worth of drugs seized during the bust.

Controlled drugs, including cannabis and heroin, seized in a condominium in the Boon Keng area in a CNB operation conducted on Oct 10, 2023. Central Narcotics Bureau

Controlled drugs, including cannabis and heroin, seized in a condominium in the Boon Keng area in a CNB operation conducted on Oct 10, 2023.

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
The haul comprises 2,378g of heroin, 4,199g of cannabis, 223g of Ice, 106 Erimin-5 tablets, 11 Ecstasy tablets and six bottles of methadone, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a press release on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested at the car park of a condominium in the Boon Keng area on Tuesday morning.

Officers recovered 68g of heroin, 32g of Ice, 30g of cannabis, two Erimin-5 tablets and 10 Ecstasy tablets from the Singaporean man, and 25g of Ice was found on the woman.

The suspects were then escorted to their hideout in the condominium where the bulk of the drugs was seized: 4,169g of cannabis, 2,310g of heroin, 145g of Ice, 104 Erimin-5 tablets, one Ecstasy tablet and six bottles of methadone.

Later that day, the woman, a Singaporean permanent resident, was taken to her house in Yishun, where CNB found 21g of Ice.

The amount of heroin, cannabis and Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 1,860 abusers for a week, CNB said.

Investigations into the suspects are ongoing.

Trafficking or offering to traffic a controlled drug is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act. 

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

