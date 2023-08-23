'No threat items found' after 'security situation' at Environment Building prompts lockdown, evacuation

SINGAPORE — Staff at the Environment Building on Scotts Road were evacuated on Wednesday (Aug 23) morning following a "security situation" that prompted a lockdown.

The building houses the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and its statutory boards the National Environment Agency and water agency PUB.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that the police had worked with security offices on the premises to conduct preliminary checks and "no threat items were found".

Ms Fu added that she found out about the situation while attending Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Vientiane, Laos.

“I’m monitoring the developments closely from here and am in constant contact with my colleagues,” she said.

“I would like to assure all staff and stakeholders at the Environment Building that their safety is our priority.”

TODAY understands the building was locked down at 9.30am. An email was sent to MSE staff at 10am stating that there was an "emergency situation" and that the building was "under lockdown".

Staff were told that they could leave the building and continue working from home.

It is understood that many staff were already working from home.

When TODAY arrived on the scene at about 11am, there were four police cars parked at a corner of the building.