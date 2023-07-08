Explainer: What is Meta's new platform Threads, and will its Instagram tie-in help it challenge Twitter?

SINGAPORE — Technology giant Meta’s new social media platform Threads climbed to the top of Singapore’s chart for free mobile apps, just 24 hours after it was launched on Thursday (July 6).

Given the text-based platform’s similarity to Twitter, internet users are already wondering if Threads’ launch is set to be a "Twitter-killer", and could even spell the end for the platform purchased last year by Elon Musk.

Threads’ launch comes on the heels of users’ mounting unhappiness towards Twitter and Mr Musk, its chief executive officer, especially with changes introduced to the social network.

These charges have included converting its verification badge to a paid service. Twitter had earlier also announced the need for users to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, a more convenient version of Twitter.

TODAY spoke with experts on the likely impact of Threads, its potential to take off globally and in Singapore, and whether users should be concerned about Meta’s growing power as it adds another social media platform to its stable.

WHAT IS THREADS?

Threads is the latest platform in social media giant Meta's repertoire, which already includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

On Threads, users are allowed a maximum of 500 characters per post, compared with 280 for Twitter, and can add pictures or videos of up to five minutes in length. Users may also reply to others’ posts and conversations.

Unlike Twitter, however, Threads does not include certain features such as hashtags, a following-only feed, and a content search function. To access Threads, users must already have an Instagram account.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Meta said that Threads was still in its “initial version” and that the company's vision was to “take what Instagram does best and expand that to text”.

Meta has launched Threads in more than 100 countries, all of them outside of the European Union. Its release in Europe has been postponed due to regulatory uncertainty about how the app would use personal data.

WILL THREADS TAKE OFF?

Thirty million users had already signed up to use the platform as of Thursday, said Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerberg in a post published on his own Threads account.

Experts told TODAY that Threads’ mandatory integration with Meta’s Instagram could pave the way for the platform’s success, though how well it performs will ultimately depend on how much it value-adds.

Dr Andrew Yee, an assistant professor at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), said that for a social media platform to be successful, it must generate a “critical mass of active users” before it is of use to netizens.

He added that consumers generally choose to use platforms which allow them to fulfil a need.

“Platforms that have more users are able to more likely meet the needs (of users), because there is generally more content and other people to communicate with and meet those needs,” said Dr Yee.

On this front, Threads could benefit from its integration with Instagram, said experts.

Dr Natalie Pang, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) communications and new media department, said that because Threads builds on existing Instagram profiles, the nexus could be a way for Threads to grow its community, by “scaling up creative content in Instagram into public conversations”.

“We have a sizable community of users who use Instagram, so the potential is definitely there,” said Dr Pang.