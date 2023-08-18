Explainer: What is money laundering and how does Singapore guard against it?

SINGAPORE — On Tuesday (Aug 15), in one of the biggest money laundering probes in Singapore, the police arrested 10 foreign nationals who were allegedly involved in laundering money from overseas crimes and forgery.

About S$1 billion in cash and assets were seized, frozen or issued prohibition of disposal orders. These include 94 properties, 50 vehicles, 270 pieces of jewellery, handbags and watches.

In a statement on Wednesday (Aug 16), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that intelligence and information from suspicious transaction reports filed by financial institutions had earlier alerted the police to suspicious activities through Singapore's financial system.

The red flags included suspicious fund flows, dubious documentation of source of wealth or funds, and inconsistencies or evasiveness in information provided, said MAS.

On its website, MAS says that combating money laundering is one of its priorities and it requires financial institutions here to have sufficiently robust controls to detect and deter such illicit activities.

These controls include the need for financial institutions to identify and know their customers, conduct regular account reviews, and monitor and report any suspicious transaction.

Singapore is not only an active member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global standard setting and oversight body for anti-money-laundering, but also co-chairs its Policy Development Group to help develop international standards.

Despite Singapore’s strong anti-money-laundering stance and stringent measures, the nation still remains “attractive” to criminals seeking to launder their money, said experts who spoke to TODAY.

Why is this so and what has Singapore done to combat money laundering?

TODAY speaks to experts to find out.

WHAT IS MONEY LAUNDERING?

Money laundering starts from a criminal offence that procures a large sum of money and refers to the process of “cleaning” these proceeds so that they appear to have originated from a legitimate source.

Ms Elke Biechele, chief executive officer of RisikoTek, a specialist software and services provider that detects financial crimes, ​​​​​​said that there is a need to crack down on money laundering activities due to its detrimental impacts on the economy.

“Money laundering allows criminals to keep their criminal proceeds, circumvent taxes and promotes crime and corruption, disrupting economic growth,” she told TODAY.

“This is disadvantageous to all of us because they can continue their criminal operations and accumulate wealth through illegal means,” said Ms Biechele.

According to a 29-page document of guidelines for banks by MAS that is available online, money laundering can generally be done in three ways:

Placement, or the physical disposal of the criminal proceeds

Layering, which is by creating layers of financial transactions to disguise the audit trail in an attempt to delink the funds from the criminal activity

Integration, which is placing the laundered funds into the economy as legitimate business funds if layering is successful

One method criminals use is to place illegal proceeds in offshore banks with more lax regulations and then try to transfer them to financial institutions here.

Money launderers also use assets to cover up their trail, such as high-end properties, luxury cars, precious stones and expensive watches.

Managing partner at Lighthouse Law Adrian Wee told CNA that criminals are able to use illegitimate funds to buy these items as merchants typically do not enforce stringent anti-money laundering processes when customers purchase luxury goods.

“This enables criminals to move large amounts of dirty money disguised as secondary sales of these luxury items,” he added.

WHY IS SINGAPORE ATTRACTIVE TO MONEY LAUNDERERS?

Despite Singapore’s strong commitment to fight money laundering, the country continues to be a target for money launderers trying to park their criminal proceeds.

Experts say this is because of Singapore’s strong currency and economy and its reputation as an international financial hub.

“Money launderers want to park their money where the currency and economy is strong because their wealth would appreciate over time, rather than decline in value,” said Ms Biechele.

Some criminals may also assume that it is easier for them to keep their illegal transactions under the radar, given the high volume of financial transactions in a financial hub such as Singapore, said Associate Professor Sandra Annette Booysen, who specialises in commercial law at the National University of Singapore.

Singapore is also held in high regard internationally, which is the ultimate aim of money laundering. This is so that the funds are seen as “clean” should there be a need to move them elsewhere.

Besides targeting countries that have a high flow of transactions, money launderers also try to reduce their chances of being caught by using fake identity cards and passports.

“Money launderers often buy passports from countries where there is poor legal enforcement, such that they can easily bribe officers who are in charge of collecting personal identification data and use other people’s passports to engage in financial transactions,” said Ms Biechele.

“In the event that their financial accounts or companies are flagged, the authorities will go after the people whose identities were stolen instead of the actual criminals who will be very difficult to trace.

“Eventually the investigation or the charges will be dropped as they cannot find the actual culprit.”

In Singapore, those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined up to S$500,000, or both.