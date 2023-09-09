Are durians bad for health? Why drink salt water after eating the fruit? Chew on what the experts say

SINGAPORE — Before you think of buying a whole box of durian mooncakes, be advised that people may be out to cheat you and that it is going to add more fat to your body than eating the fruit itself.

Durian season lasts from June to anywhere well into October and people have been known to pay top dollar for premium varieties of the tropical fruit.

Singaporeans’ passion for the king of fruits can also be seen from their interest in novel durian-infused food — durian shakes, durian hotpot, durian coated with batter and deep-fried, durian paste piped into pastries and wrapped in glutinous rice balls, the list goes on.

Their love affair with durian extends even to their dating preferences.

A new survey done by Bumble, a dating and social networking application, revealed that more than half of the Singaporeans polled were likely to consume durian this year, with one in five indicating their expectation to savour the fruit while on a date.

Another interesting finding was that almost one in three (29 per cent) of durian fans would turn down someone they are romantically interested in if the person did not like the fruit, which is known for its pungent smell and rich flavours that range from sweet to bitter.

The survey, done in April this year, polled 500 single people in Singapore aged 18 to 42.

Durians can be considered a super fruit because of its high nutrient content.

However, if they are packed with so much nutritional goodness, can they replace other fruits?

And just how much durian should one eat in a sitting if one is worried about blood sugar levels and weight control?

Is it true that one should never mix durians with alcohol?

TODAY asked the experts to weigh in on these thorny issues.

ARE DURIANS BAD FOR CHOLESTEROL LEVELS?

It is often thought that it is unhealthy to eat but the fruit is a rich source of monounsaturated fats, or healthy fats.

Ms Bibi Chia, principal dietitian with Raffles Diabetes and Endocrine Centre, said that the main benefit of monounsaturated fats is its ability to lower bad cholesterol level, which in turn reduces one’s risk of heart disease and stroke.

It is also a myth that eating durian increases cholesterol levels, since it does not contain cholesterol and contains limited saturated fat, Ms Chia said.

“When looking to reduce cholesterols levels, other parts of our diet that contributes more fat, cholesterol and calories should be first assessed,” she added.